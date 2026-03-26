Hawks Release First Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow's Matchup With Boston

Atlanta has won 14 of its last 15 games, including a thriller last night in Detroit and now the Hawks remain on the road for another tough test, this time in Boston against the Celtics.

Boston has looked like the Eastern Conference's best team since Jayson Tatum returned from injury and are coming off a big win on Wednesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston is viewed as one of the teams that can win the title and this is arguably the biggest challenge the Hawks have faced in weeks.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, Atlanta has released its injury report and it is completely clean. The only question marks were the status of Jalen Johnson (missed two games prior to last night) and Jonathan Kuminga, but the injury report looks just the way the Hawks want it to.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Boston:



None to report. pic.twitter.com/3kRgyf3uob — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2026

Can the Hawks continue to win?

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Hawks enter Friday's meeting with the Celtics off a 130-129 overtime win in Detroit over the Pistons on 3/25. Atlanta grabbed 18 offensive rebounds in the victory, its fifth game of the season with at least 18 offensive boards, leading to 25 second-chance points. Since the All-Star break, the Hawks own an offensive rebound % of .342%, the fourth-best amongst all teams in the NBA over that time. Prior to the break, Atlanta ranked 27th in the NBA in offensive rebound % (.273%).

Dyson Daniels grabbed a career-best eight offensive rebounds in the victory over the top-seeded Pistons on 3/25, in addition to tallying 16 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, 13 boards, four assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes.

It marked Daniels' 13th double-double of the season, the most in a single season in his career. The Australian native is one of only three guards in the NBA this season to grab eight offensive rebounds in a single game and just the third Hawks guard to do so since at least 1983-84, joining Josh Childress (4x) and Stacey Augmon (2x). Daniels has secured 163 total offensive boards this season, the fifth-most by a guard in a single season in franchise history and the second-most by a guard in the league this season, trailing only Amen Thompson.

Safe to say, he is going to be important player in tomorrow's game.

The Hawks were able to jump to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference last night with their win over the Pistons, but they have a tough stretch of games coming up and they can't get comfortable.