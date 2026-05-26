Three Trade Packages The Hawks Could Put Together For Jaylen Brown

The Atlanta Hawks are going to have options to go in a number of different directions this offseason. Atlanta has the flexibility to possibly go out and add free agents to their team, along with two first-round picks, while bringing back CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga. They could add a big-name free agent while not bringing back one of those two players, or they could explore trades to add a player at the right price. This roster is set up well, thanks to some shrewd moves by the front office, and now it is time to see what the next step can be.

Could that next step include Georgia native Jaylen Brown?

Brown's name has been in trade speculation since the Celtics lost to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, and Atlanta's been a team that has been linked to Brown, even before this offseason. The speculation got more fuel yesterday when noted NBA insider Marc Stein dropped this note about Brown and Atlanta:

"There is a belief in some corners of the league that Atlanta, Houston, and Portland all have legitimate trade interest in Brown.

Which is something to file away if you're looking for participants that might be interested in joining an eventual multi-team Antetokounmpo trade construction."

If Boston does end up wanting to move Brown this offseason and the reported interest from Atlanta is real, what are some trade packages the Hawks could put together for him?

Trade No. 1

Atlanta sends Jonathan Kuminga, Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield, 2026 1st round pick (No. 8 overall), and a 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of MIL/NOP, top four protected) for Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser

This would be a steep price to pay for Brown, but that is what it is going to cost to pry the All-NBA selection out of Boston.

If Atlanta is not going to include one of their "core four" of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, or Onyeka Okongwu, they will likely have to include some real draft capital. Kuminga has flashed talent, but is inconsistent and may not fit what Boston wants to do. Kispert is the closest thing Atlanta has to a "bad" contract, Risacher has not shown high level play, and Buddy Hield was out of the rotation and did not play much at all.

In this deal, the Hawks could set up a very good starting five of Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Brown, Johnson, and Okongwu, with Hauser coming in to replenish some of the shooting off the bench.

The problem with this deal is that the Hawks would not have much of a bench to work with and Brown's deal is expensive and it would make building and adding to this roster more difficult in the future. The Hawks would miss out on adding a top talent in the draft and No. 8 and also not have a 2027 pick either.

It would be an all in move for the Hawks to try and win now with a star player.

Trade No. 2

Atlanta sends Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Corey Kispert, 2026 1st round pick (No. 23), and a 2027 1st round pick (Least favorable of NOP/MIL, top four protected) for Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser

If the Hawks were going to send one of the core four to Boston, my guess is that they would choose Okongwu. He has the shortest contract and if you want to nitpick, makes the least amount of impact of the four players. Boston could use a center and he would fit really with the Celtics.

The Hawks would lose a good starting center, but keep the No. 8 pick and use it on Michigan center Aday Mara to help replace Okongwu and then use their mid level exception to land either Robert Williams III or Mitchell Robinson to help their center rotation.

Again, this would be a big move for the Hawks to go and get Brown to try and level up as a team and win big in the Eastern Conference sooner rather than later.

Trade No. 3

Hawks receive: Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser

Boston receives: Giannis Antetkounmpo and Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee receives: Jonathan Kuminga, Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield, a 2026 1st round pick (via ATL, No. 8 overall), a 2027 1st round pick (via ATL, least favorable of MIL/NOP), an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via BOS), and a 2028 1st round pick (from Boston, via SAS, top one protected)

This is the same version of the trade as the first one, but expanded out to a three team deal. If Boston is interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, they would almost certainly have to include Brown in the deal. If the Bucks don't want him and want to get younger, a third team would be needed and Atlanta could be that team.

Conclusion

I think that the Hawks don't need to trade for Jaylen Brown due to the cost it would take to get him, and not wanting to pay him the amount that is owed on his contract. It would make building out their roster harder, and I don't know if Brown is a No. 1 option on a championship team.

If the cost is lower than what I anticipate it being, that is a different conversation, but the Hawks are going to have to give up real value to get a player like Brown and if they don't want to include any of their core four guys, then multiple draft picks will have to be sent out.

This trade only happens if either Atlanta decides they are in fact ready for an all in move or if Brown's value is lower than anticipated on the open market. However, if the cost is low, than it might be best for Boston to just keep Brown and figure it out.