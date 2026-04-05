Hawks Release Their Official Injury Report Ahead of Monday's Big Game vs New York

There are only four more games for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2025-2026 NBA regular season and to begin the week, the Hawks are going to take on the New York Knicks.

This matchup is a potential preview of a first round series that could happen when the playoffs begin less than two weeks from now and tomorrow could serve as a little preview for that series.

Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their official injury report. Jock Landale is out with a right high ankle sprain. Landale was injured in the win over the Orlando Magic earlier this week and it was reported yesterday that the team is signing veteran center Tony Bradley, though the signing has not been announced by the team as of the time of this being written. Mouhamed Gueye is likely to see the minutes at backup center tomorrow night vs New York.

Do the Hawks have an advantage?

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) shoots the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In his two games against the Knicks this season, Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.0 points, 11.5 assists, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 blocks. In his last outing, a 111-99 win inside Madison Square Garden, the first-time All-Star and reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month recorded a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 38 minutes of play.

The Hawks enter Monday's meeting with the Knicks having won 13 straight games inside State Farm Arena, the club's longest single-season home winning streak since the 1996-97 season, the Hawks' final season at The Omni (20 games, 11/12/96-2/12/97). Atlanta's 13-game home winning streak is also the longest in the league this season, surpassing Oklahoma City's 12-game home winning streak to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Since the NBA All-Star break, the Hawks own a 19-3 record (.864%), the best record amongst all Eastern Conference clubs and the third-best in the NBA over that time, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-2, .905%) and San Antonio Spurs (21-3, .875%). Over that time, the Hawks rank second in defensive rating (107.0), third in net rating (12.2) and tied sixth in offensive rating (119.2). Atlanta owns a point differential of +13.0 in its 22 games since the break, winning 17 of its 19 games by 10-or-more points, including four victories by 30-or-more points.

The Hawks are coming off of a 34-point victory on 4/3 over the Brooklyn Nets, winning 141-107 ... Friday's win marked the club's fifth win of the season by 30-or-more points, the most such wins in a single season in franchise history (previously 4, 3x: 1960-61, 1964-65, 1993-94). Atlanta knocked down 20 triples in the win (20-39 3FGM), its 10th game of the season with at least 20 makes from deep.

The Hawks have connected on 15+ three-pointers in seven straight games, tied for their longest such streak in franchise history. With the team's sixth three-pointer of the game on 4/3, the Hawks broke their franchise record for made triples in a single season (previously 1,125, 2023-24). Atlanta enters Monday's game with 1,140 makes from downtown this season, the sixth-most in the league.