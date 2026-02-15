How Well Did Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson Perform In the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge?

Tonight, Atlanta Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson participated in the Shooting Stars Skills Challenge, and things actually went well. His teammates included Charlotte Hornets player Kon Knueppel and NBA Legend Corey Maggette for Team Cameron.

The teams they faced were Team Knicks, Team Harper, and Team All-Star. In the first round, things were very competitive between Team Cameron and Team Knicks, as both advanced to the final round with high scores.

Here comes Jalen ☄️



Here comes Duke 😈 pic.twitter.com/nOAFSIEWza — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 14, 2026

As for Johnson, he helped Team Cameron with a few made shots from around the court and had some fun with his teammates, but one of the funniest parts of the contest was when Druski threw basketballs out for Team All-Star. This went viral when Druski threw the ball over Scottie Barnes's head, causing him to struggle and lose time on the shot clock, which could've cost Team All-Star if the shot clock had run out.

Before the event, Druski made jokes about Johnson and how they signed a petition when he got drafted to be together every step of the way.

In the final round, however, things got chippy all the way until the end, as both Team Knicks and Team Cameron took things to the wire. Johnson and Team Cameron looked very promising heading into the final round and did not disappoint, keeping things close with Team Knicks until the very end. During the final round, Team Cameron scored 38 points, and it looked like they had things in control until Team Knicks went and changed everything.

The Knicks went on to score 47 points and essentially won the challenge by hitting half-court shots, which doubled their score. As for Johnson, he joked with the media post-game and admitted he sold.

"I sold. I sold. It was close, it was fun though. I had fun doing that, I got outside of my box doing that."

While things didn't go well, Johnson still had a great opportunity to gain more positive exposure from this event to NBA fans and will be back in action tomorrow night for the NBA All-Star game.

Johnson, the fourth-youngest Hawk since the team’s move to Atlanta is set to make his first All-Star appearance (24 years, 59 days on Feb. 15). He is averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes of play. He is one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists and the only player in the Eastern Conference to do so.

He ranks 21st in the league in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game and fourth in assists per game. Johnson is one of only two qualified players to rank top 25 in all three categories, joining Luka Doncic.

The 6-9 forward owns an NBA-best 32 double-doubles this season, in addition to eight triple-doubles. His eight triple-doubles are the most in a single season in franchise history, the most by an Eastern Conference player this season and second-most amongst all players. In the month of December, Johnson averaged a triple-double of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to average a 25-point triple double in a single month, joining Oscar Robertson (7x), Russell Westbrook (6x), Nikola Jokic (6x), Luka Dončić (3x), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

