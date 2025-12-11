Injury Report For Tomorrow's Matchup Between the Hawks and the Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks have played one of the most challenging schedules in the NBA from a logistical standpoint. They have played 15 road games compared to just 10 home games and had two back-to-backs this week, both with travel. Atlanta is already without star point guard Trae Young and has missed center Kristaps Porzingis for multiple games over this stretch as well. While they recently had a three-game losing streak this week, losing two of those games by a combined total of two points, Atlanta got a win last Saturday night against Washington, and now they will get back on the court against the Pistons.

Atlanta was one of the most hyped teams coming into the season due to their offseason moves, but they have not been able to see what this complete team looks like due to Trae Young getting hurt on Oct. 29th. Jalen Johnson has taken another leap and is having an All-NBA season, and the Hawks are 14-11 overall.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, both teams have released their injury reports.

N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jacob Toppin (right shoulder surgery), and Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain) are all out vs Detroit tomorrow. With Porzingis out, it will be another game for Onyeka Okongwu to start.

N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol): Out

Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Out

Jacob Toppin (right shoulder surgery): Out

When will Young return?

The big question that has been on the mind of Hawks fans has been how the team will look when Young is back in the lineup. Atlanta has held up well since Young went down with his injury, but will re-integrating him into the lineup be more difficult than it might appear? I tend to not think so because Young has been playing for so long, but the Hawks have built a nice identity around emerging forward Jalen Johnson.

Young is a player that is going to want the ball in his hands and he is one of the best playmakers and shot creators in the entire league, but will that mess with how Johnson has been playing? As the vocal leader of the offense, Johnson has been posting unreal statistics, including back-to-back triple doubles. Having Young back might mean that Johnson is going to take a backseat as the focal point of the offense and it will be interesting to see how that meshes.

Another interesting aspect to Young returning is what happens with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He has been thrust into the starting lineups since Young has been injured and he has put up multiple 30-point games and was fantastic for the team on defense.

Those are the tough questions that the Hawks will have to answer, but for now, they have to be glad to be able to get a break and get their feet back under them. The Eastern Conference is a big cluster of teams close to each other and a fresh Hawks team should be able to continue to win and make a charge up the standings.

