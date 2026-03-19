Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Beating Dallas and Winning Their 11th Straight Game

Coming into this game, the Atlanta Hawks were on a hot 10-game win streak and were looking for another season sweep this month against the Dallas Mavericks. However, as in the other games, the Hawks dominantly ended this one to push their win streak to 11. During this win streak, the Hawks have won by an average of at least 18 points

1. Fast Start

Onyeka is EN FUEGO



First 10 points of the game 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AR71yEbpoG — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 19, 2026

In the first half, Atlanta came out on a mission after opening the game with a 10-0 run, but struggled to take care of the basketball. They finished the first half scoring 67 points, but what stood out was that, for the 10th time this season, the Hawks finished with 20 first-half assists. They ended the game shooting an efficient 54% from the field and 40% from three-point range and scored 72 points in the paint.

2. Defense could be better

Klay Thompson is up to 14 points against Atlanta after making a three using a handoff from Cooper Flagg. pic.twitter.com/XYKc7GnPMY — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 19, 2026

While Atlanta got off to a great start on offense, it also struggled on defense, allowing Dallas easy scoring opportunities. The main issues defensively were closing out on the perimeter and getting back on turnovers. Dallas finished shooting efficiently, going 49% from the field, 39% from three-point range, and 86% from the free-throw line.

3. Jonathan Kuminga

KUMINGA WHAT HAVE YOU DONE??? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wq8FDVi8vX — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 19, 2026

While Kuminga didn't play heavy minutes, he did have a significant impact off the bench. One of the more memorable and crazy moments from this game was at the end of the third quarter, when Kuminga launched a 70-ft pass that ended in a three-pointer. He finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 63% shooting from the field and 66% shooting from three-point range.

4. Jalen Johnson

While this game wasn't the best in terms of shooting, Johnson did find ways to dominate as he finished one assist shy of a triple-double. He finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals while reaching a mark of over 300 assists to Nickeil Alexander-Walker this season.

With this win tonight, the Hawks have tied the Spurs for the third longest winning streak in the NBA this season and they will look to continue it on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Not only that, but the Hawks have tied the Miami Heat for 7th place in the Eastern Conference and are a half game behind Orlando for No. 6 and 1.5 games behind Toronto for 5th.

The Hawks keep winning and keep climbing in the standings.