Final Score Picks and Predictions For Tonight's Hawks-Knicks Critical Game 5 Showdown

There are a trio of game fives tonight across the NBA, but none are bigger than the Hawks-Knicks game five showdown at Madison Square Garden. After missing out on a chance to go up 3-1 in the series, the Hawks have to bounce back and get another win on the road to shift the series back to Atlanta with a chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Winning a game on the road in the postseason is never easy though and the Hawks are going to have to respond after a poor game four showing. Atlanta did not respond well to the physicality and intensity that New York brought to State Farm Arena on Saturday and they were dominated from start to finish.

Can they flip the script in game five?

Preview and prediction

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) handles the ball guarded by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aside from the physicality and intensity (things that should never be a problem), what else do the Hawks have to do to win game five?

There are a few things that need to flip in their favor.

First, they have to begin shooting the ball better, especially from three. Atlanta was 10-41 in their last game against the Knicks and five of those makes were from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It was encouraging to see that he was finally shooting the ball well for a change, but the rest of the team could not follow suit.

Finding a way to limit Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be crucial in this game. Towns has been the best player in the series so far and had a triple-double in game four. The Hawks are at a disadvantage at the center position with Onyeka Okongwu and either Mo Gueye or Tony Bradley, but the Hawks have used others to guard Towns and at times, especially with Jonathan Kuminga, it has worked.

The two players that need to step up tonight are Jalen Johnosn and Jonathan Kuminga. Johnson has had a subpar series so far and while Kuminga was one of the biggest catalysts in wins in games two and three for the Hawks, he played poorly in game four. The rest of the bench is not expected to do much, but the Hawks have to get something for Kuminga.

In terms of matchups, could there be any different looks the Hawks throw at New York? Could they try to guard Towns or OG Anunoby with a different player? They have been the two most difficult players for the Hawks to stop in this series and Quin Snyder may throw something else at them tonight.

I don't think there are any major rotational decisions to make with Atlanta, but Tony Bradley could play more after a poor Mo Gueye game on Saturday and Corey Kispert could see his minutes cut entirely.

Once you hit game five in a series, there are few adjustments or surprises that happen and it is just about executing the plan better and performing at a higher level. Given that they are at home and shown a higher level of play through the first four games, I think that the Knicks will win and put the Hawks on the brink of elimination.

Final Score: Knicks 113, Hawks 107