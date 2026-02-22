Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Comeback Win vs the Brooklyn Nets

Today, the Atlanta Hawks begin their end-of-season stretch of games, during which they have one of the NBA's easiest remaining schedules. However, the Hawks also have one of the league's worst home records, but that didn't matter as they figured out a way to bounce back from another nearly terrible home loss.

24-2 run to end the game 🔥🔒 pic.twitter.com/tjeuZ8IeKW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 22, 2026

1. Hawks huge fourth quarter

CLUTCH and-1 by Jalen pic.twitter.com/1oyznitJNA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 22, 2026

To start the fourth quarter, the Hawks looked like they had given up on the game, falling behind by 11 points with eight minutes left. After this, Atlanta would go on a monstrous 24-2 run to close the game in the final six minutes, but most of the reason Atlanta had a chance was the bench's dominance. CJ McCollum (16 points_ and Jock Landale(17 points) played in key moments of this comeback, with McCollum making a clutch three-pointer to take the lead. The Nets would go cold as they would finish shooting 1-15 in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter after going on a 15-2 run to start the quarter.

2. Defense continues to be a problem

b2b buckets from Egor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y9GhoMx2ne — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 22, 2026

For much of this game, the Hawks struggled to guard the Nets, who are the league's worst offense, and to keep the Nets out of the paint and off the three-point line. In the first half, Brooklyn made an emphasis on getting switches on offense and scored 36 points in the paint, as well as scoring 11 points off Atlanta's turnovers. In the game, the Nets capitalized on Atlanta's turnovers, scoring 26 points off 17 Hawks turnovers. A lot of this could be attributed to the Hawks not taking Brooklyn seriously enough, as they are basically tied for the worst team in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.

3. Jalen Johnson dominates late

In the first half, Johnson struggled with getting his shot to fall, but still found a way to bounce back in a huge way to end the game, as he finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and one block. In the second half, he would score 16 points, but much of his slow start was due to Atlanta keeping him off the ball and trying to create scoring opportunities for him.

With a favorable stretch of games ahead, the Hawks have a chance to make a move up the standings and today's win was needed. They are back in action on Tuesday night against the Wizards.

