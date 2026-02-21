Hawks Injury Report Ahead of Sunday Matchup vs Brooklyn Has Only One Major Name

After taking a tough loss at home vs Miami on Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks remain at home for a crucial stretch of games against some of the worst teams in the NBA. Tomorrow, they face the Brooklyn Nets, losers of three in a row and a team that has only won 15 games this season, and they will do so with an injury report that has not changed.

The only player on the Hawks injury report ahead of Sunday's game is forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has yet to suit up for the Hawks since being acquired at the trade deadline. In the Wednesday update from the team, the Hawks said they would re-evaluate him in a week. The earliest Kuminga might return is for Thursday's game vs Washington.

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise) remains out for the Hawks on Sunday against the Nets.



Can the Hawks bounce back?

Sunday's matinee meeting with Brooklyn marks the second game of a four-game regular season series between these two clubs. The Hawks took the first game on 10/29 in Brooklyn, behind a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double from Onyeka Okongwu and a team-leading 23 points from Jalen Johnson. Atlanta enters the match having won three of its last four games over Brooklyn, including two straight contests. In four career contests against the Nets, Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 17.3 points on .542 FG% and .400 3FG%.

Jalen Johnson is coming off of his 11th triple-double of the season on 2/20, the most triple-doubles in a single season in franchise history and the second-most amongst all players in the NBA this season, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes. So far this season, Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals, one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 helpers, joining Nikola Jokic. He currently ranks fifth in assists per game, seventh in rebounds per game and 21st in points per game. Johnson has handed out five-or-more assists in 44 straight games, tied with Cade Cunningham for the longest such assist streak in the NBA this season.

Johnson, a first-time All-Star, is averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.9 steals over his past seven games. He's the first Hawk in franchise history to secure those averages over a seven-game span, per Stathead, and one of only two players to do so in the NBA this season (Nikola Jokic: 2x).

In Atlanta's most recent outing against Miami on 2/20, CJ McCollum netted 20 points on 8-16 shooting from the field, including a 4-8 mark from deep, two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench. In 16 games as a reserve for the Hawks, the Canton, Ohio, native is averaging 18.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.3 minutes. His 18.3 points per game leads all reserves in the NBA since 1/11. McCollum, in his 13th NBA season, has poured in 16,414 points in his career, passing Joe Dumars (16,401, 120th) and Jerry Stackhouse (16,409, 119th) on the NBA's all-time scoring list on 2/20.

