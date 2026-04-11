Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks' Dominant Win Against the Cleveland Cavaliers
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Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks were looking for some revenge as they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers a few nights ago and came out looking like a team on a mission. By the third quarter, the game was practically out of reach as the Hawks went up by as much as 31 points in what looked like a statement victory.
1. CJ McCollum dominates the first half
McCollum came into this game scorching hot, and the Cavaliers had no answer for him as he lit them up for a crazy 25 points in the first half. He would finish the night with efficient shooting of 68% from the field and 75% from three-point range with 29 points in just 24 minutes of play, showing how lethal an offensive force he can be.
2. Cavs didn't take advantage
Compared to Wednesday's game, the Hawks didn't have the same issues out of Cleveland: getting to the basket with ease or getting beaten on the glass. In the last matchup, Evan Mobley dominated Atlanta, grabbing 19 of his own rebounds and punishing the Hawks for their lack of paint defense with 22 points. Tonight, however, this would change as Atlanta held Mobley to 10 points and six rebounds and outrebounded Cleveland by double digits.
3. Defense stayed consistent
Where Atlanta went wrong last game was their inability to keep up their defensive output against Cleveland, but tonight they made sure that wouldn't be an issue as they went on a dismantling 16-0 run. During this run, the Hawks would hold Cleveland scoreless for over five minutes and run away with the game. For the game, the Hawks held the Cavs to 102 points and forced 19 turnovers.
4. Dyson Daniels triple double
Daniels had one of his best games this season, as he finished with an early triple-double and made a statement while doing so. By the end of the first half, Daniels found himself on triple-double watch with nine points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Daniels would finish the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals on 60% shooting from the field while ending his night early in the third quarter.
5. Atlanta clinches a spot the playoffs
With the win tonight, the Hawks officially clinch the playoffs for the first time in three years and have so much potential heading into this postseason. With seeding the way it is, the Hawks will be playing either Cleveland or the New York Knicks, both of which Atlanta has faced in entertaining matchups this season. However, the Hawks will be a tough out for whoever they play in the first round and have found themselves among the scariest teams post-all-star break.
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Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.Follow Kahlil_McCuller