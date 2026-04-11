Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks were looking for some revenge as they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers a few nights ago and came out looking like a team on a mission. By the third quarter, the game was practically out of reach as the Hawks went up by as much as 31 points in what looked like a statement victory.

1. CJ McCollum dominates the first half

CJ closes the half with back-to-back threes 🔥🔥



He finishes with 25 PTS 7 6 3PM at halftime ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qMYRNoZQGy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 11, 2026

McCollum came into this game scorching hot, and the Cavaliers had no answer for him as he lit them up for a crazy 25 points in the first half. He would finish the night with efficient shooting of 68% from the field and 75% from three-point range with 29 points in just 24 minutes of play, showing how lethal an offensive force he can be.

2. Cavs didn't take advantage

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Compared to Wednesday's game, the Hawks didn't have the same issues out of Cleveland: getting to the basket with ease or getting beaten on the glass. In the last matchup, Evan Mobley dominated Atlanta, grabbing 19 of his own rebounds and punishing the Hawks for their lack of paint defense with 22 points. Tonight, however, this would change as Atlanta held Mobley to 10 points and six rebounds and outrebounded Cleveland by double digits.

3. Defense stayed consistent

Where Atlanta went wrong last game was their inability to keep up their defensive output against Cleveland, but tonight they made sure that wouldn't be an issue as they went on a dismantling 16-0 run. During this run, the Hawks would hold Cleveland scoreless for over five minutes and run away with the game. For the game, the Hawks held the Cavs to 102 points and forced 19 turnovers.

4. Dyson Daniels triple double

DYSON DANIELS TRIPLE-DOUBLE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 11, 2026

Daniels had one of his best games this season, as he finished with an early triple-double and made a statement while doing so. By the end of the first half, Daniels found himself on triple-double watch with nine points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Daniels would finish the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals on 60% shooting from the field while ending his night early in the third quarter.

5. Atlanta clinches a spot the playoffs

With the win tonight, the Hawks officially clinch the playoffs for the first time in three years and have so much potential heading into this postseason. With seeding the way it is, the Hawks will be playing either Cleveland or the New York Knicks, both of which Atlanta has faced in entertaining matchups this season. However, the Hawks will be a tough out for whoever they play in the first round and have found themselves among the scariest teams post-all-star break.