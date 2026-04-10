Final Score Picks and Predictions For Friday's Cavaliers-Hawks Matchup

The penultimate game of the Atlanta Hawks season has arrived. The Hawks regular season home finale is going to be against an opponent that they just played on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland defeated Atlanta on Wednesday, denying them a chance to clinch a postseason berth

The Hawks are once again faced with a win and in scenario tonight against the Cavs. While they no longer control their own destiny for the No. 5 seed, Atlanta can ensure they avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021 tonight and given Cleveland's injury situation, it would be best for them to do so.

Cleveland is going to be missing Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, and Thomas Bryant tonight, while Jaylon Tyson is questionable. While Evan Mobley (who was fantastic on Wednesday) and James Harden are capable of causing the Hawks problems, Atlanta can't miss this opportunity. They are mostly healthy and at home against an opponent missing their All-NBA guard. The pressure is on tonight for Atlanta.

Who wins?

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Atlanta enters Friday's game having dished out an NBA-leading 2,413 total assists this season, only 14 helpers shy of breaking the franchise record for most assists in a single season (2,426, 2024-25) ... The club is averaging a league-best 30.2 assists per game, on pace to be the most in a single season in franchise history and the ninth-most amongst all teams in NBA history.

The Hawks, who are also averaging 9.4 steals per game this season, are on pace to be the fifth team in NBA history to average at least 30.0 assists and 9.0 steals in a single season and the first team to do so since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 4/8 in Cleveland, Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 25 points on 10-19 shooting from the field, including a 4-9 clip from deep, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of play.

A Most Improved Player Award Candidate, Alexander-Walker secured his 75th double-digit scoring outing of the season, the most such games in a single season in his career and the third-most such games amongst all players in the league this season, trailing only Julius Randle (77) and Kevin Durant (77). The Virginia Tech product has scored 10 or more points in a career-long 49 straight games, as well as 15 or more points in a career-best 22 straight outings.

This season, Alexander-Walker is averaging career highs in points per game (20.9), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (3.7) and steals per game (1.30) ... He's increased his scoring from 9.4 points in 2024-25, to 20.9 in 2025-26 (+11.5), the highest scoring increase in the NBA this season and the third-highest amongst all qualified players over the past 25 seasons.

In four games played so far in the month of April, Alexander-Walker is averaging 28.5 points on .586 FG%, .526 3FG%, and .923 FT%, in addition to 3.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

Jalen Johnson is coming off his sixth straight double-double and fifth consecutive point/rebound double-double . He owns 49 double-doubles this season, the third-most in the NBA and the most in a single season in his career. Per Stathead, should Johnson secure one more double-double this season, he will be just the 10th Hawk in franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season.

Dyson Daniels chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block against Cleveland on 4/8. Daniels owns 510 total rebounds this season, one of only two guards to grab 500+ boards (Amen Thompson). Daniels has swiped 147 steals this season, three thefts shy of becoming the first player in franchise history with 500+ rebounds and 150+ steals in a single season. Over his last five games, Daniels is averaging 13.4 points on .519 FG% and .462 3FG%, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.4 steals.

For this game, the Hawks are going to need to not only limit Harden and Mobley, but the Cavs outside shooters as well. Max Strus, Keon Ellis, and Dean Wade were not the most effective in the last game, but they can get hot and make life difficult for the Hawks. Expect a lot of threes to be hoisted up tonight by Cleveland in an effort to make up for the loss of Mitchell and Merrill.

I expect a more cohesive performance for the Hawks tonight, especially from Jalen Johnson, who had a disappointing performance on Wednesday. A lot is on the line tonight for Atlanta and I think they find a way to get it done.

Final Score: Hawks 120, Cavaliers 111