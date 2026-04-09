Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Rough Loss Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks got another chance at a postseason-bound opponent tonight, and it was nothing short of a good test as both teams could be playing each other in the first round. However, some of the same flaws Atlanta has shown this season came to light in this game, and they are worth watching for if these two teams meet in the postseason.

With the loss, the Hawks must win at least one of their next two games to clinch a playoff berth.

1. Offense looked nearly flawless at times

14 PTS on 7-9 FG in 12 MIN off the bench in the first half for Jonathan Kuminga 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/ayo4zLCQMS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 9, 2026

In the first half, Atlanta looked like a team destined for a blowout victory, shooting 59% from the field in the second quarter and 50% from three for the half, and committing zero turnovers in the second. The bench also stepped up in key moments, specifically in the first half, where they won the scoring battle 26-10, with Kuminga playing well off the bench. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored an efficient 25 points on 52% from the field, 44% from three-point range, and 100% from the free-throw line.

2. Jonathan Kuminga With a Strong Night

Kuminga cookies and basket 🍪🧺 pic.twitter.com/UZm0a6heqz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 9, 2026

Off the bench, Kuminga set the tone for Atlanta, providing very efficient scoring and defense. For the game, Kuminga finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 55% shooting from the field and helped the Hawks cut things close in the fourth quarter.

3. Defense was an issue in the second half, especially third quarter

In the second half, Cleveland scored 23 points in the first six minutes on behalf of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. For the third quarter, the Cavs would go off scoring 44 points, and Mitchell would be responsible for 13 of those points. Harden would score 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson both fouled out late in the fourth quarter, which effectively ended the game.

4. What this matchup means going forward

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Recently, the Cavaliers locked up the fourth seed and have a high chance of facing Atlanta in the first round. However, this loss could be a clear indicator of what to expect in the first round if these two teams were to meet. The area Atlanta must fix if they play Cleveland is their ability to guard the paint, as they struggled tonight to stop the Cavs inside. With the All-Star twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on the floor, they must figure that out.

However, the Hawks did show fight towards the end, and in the beginning had a nice lead for much of the first half, but collapsed offensively, which has been a problem in the second half of the last two games.