Instant Takeaways From The Hawks NBA Cup Tournament Loss Against The Raptors
The Atlanta Hawks continued NBA Cup Tournament play tonight, as they took on the Toronto Raptors in an opening night rematch. The Hawks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night, but before we discuss that, we must recap the events of the game, as the Hawks dropped their first game in Cup Tournament play.
1. Hawks offense looked better in stretches
To start the game, the Hawks looked significantly better offensively, as they were able to get into the flow of things early by getting to the basket and executing the fast break. However, the Atlanta offense eventually went stagnant. Similar to the opening night performance, the Hawks' offense wasn't able to convert the easy looks that they needed, and in the post-game press conference, head coach Quin Snyder stated the following: "We turned the ball over. Sometimes we had open shots that we passed up. Our offense really hurt our defense."
2. Hawks defense
In the first half, the Hawks played Toronto well defensively, holding them to under 40% shooting from the field and under 30% from three-point range. This would help the Hawks get out to a nine-point lead heading into halftime, but eventually, this would not continue as the Hawks would allow a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and go on to lose the game similarly as opening night. The Hawks went cold from the field, and the Raptors made them pay offensively, getting out on the fast break and scoring inside the paint.
3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
One of the other bright spots for the Hawks in this game was Alexander-Walker, who has been one of the more consistent two-way players for the Hawks since Trae Young's injury. He has consistently led the Hawks in scoring at the end of first halves, and tonight was no different, leading the Hawks with 18 points at halftime. However, similar to the majority of the team, he didn't have the same offensive spark in the second half, scoring only two points for the rest of the game.
4. Zaccharie Risacher
Tonight, Risacher came out looking solid in the first half but struggled to maintain that stellar play in the second, scoring only one more time and shooting 1/7 in the second half of play. This has been a recurring theme for Risacher in some of the Hawks' games this season, where he appears to be the first pick in the draft, but then eventually disappears, leaving the viewer wondering what went wrong. If Risacher can find second-half consistency, the Hawks could be in a better position to close games, as he has shown the ability to be on pace for big scoring nights but doesn't seal the deal.