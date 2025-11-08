All Hawks

Instant Takeaways From The Hawks NBA Cup Tournament Loss Against The Raptors

The Hawks lose for the first time in NBA Cup Tournament play.

Kahlil McCuller

Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks continued NBA Cup Tournament play tonight, as they took on the Toronto Raptors in an opening night rematch. The Hawks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night, but before we discuss that, we must recap the events of the game, as the Hawks dropped their first game in Cup Tournament play.

1. Hawks offense looked better in stretches

To start the game, the Hawks looked significantly better offensively, as they were able to get into the flow of things early by getting to the basket and executing the fast break. However, the Atlanta offense eventually went stagnant. Similar to the opening night performance, the Hawks' offense wasn't able to convert the easy looks that they needed, and in the post-game press conference, head coach Quin Snyder stated the following: "We turned the ball over. Sometimes we had open shots that we passed up. Our offense really hurt our defense."

2. Hawks defense

In the first half, the Hawks played Toronto well defensively, holding them to under 40% shooting from the field and under 30% from three-point range. This would help the Hawks get out to a nine-point lead heading into halftime, but eventually, this would not continue as the Hawks would allow a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and go on to lose the game similarly as opening night. The Hawks went cold from the field, and the Raptors made them pay offensively, getting out on the fast break and scoring inside the paint.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

One of the other bright spots for the Hawks in this game was Alexander-Walker, who has been one of the more consistent two-way players for the Hawks since Trae Young's injury. He has consistently led the Hawks in scoring at the end of first halves, and tonight was no different, leading the Hawks with 18 points at halftime. However, similar to the majority of the team, he didn't have the same offensive spark in the second half, scoring only two points for the rest of the game.

4. Zaccharie Risacher

Tonight, Risacher came out looking solid in the first half but struggled to maintain that stellar play in the second, scoring only one more time and shooting 1/7 in the second half of play. This has been a recurring theme for Risacher in some of the Hawks' games this season, where he appears to be the first pick in the draft, but then eventually disappears, leaving the viewer wondering what went wrong. If Risacher can find second-half consistency, the Hawks could be in a better position to close games, as he has shown the ability to be on pace for big scoring nights but doesn't seal the deal.

More Atlanta Hawks News:

Starting Lineups Announced for Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors

Hawks vs Raptors: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineup for Tonight's Matchup

Three Things To Watch In The Atlanta Hawks Cup Tournament Game Against Toronto

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.

Home/News