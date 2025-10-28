Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the Hawks Dream Trade Target?
Trade talk four games into the NBA season? Sure, why not?
The NBA season is only a week old, but there could be some teams facing some early angst over the way that the season is going. One of those teams is the Atlanta Hawks.
After an offseason full of hype around this team, they have begun the season with a 1-3 record and have trailed by double digits in every game they have played. There is still plenty of time for them to get things turned around, but if they don't, there is going to be a lot of chatter about this team and their future.
Even if things go well though, there is one potential trade candidate out there that the Hawks might have to do everything they can to acquire.
What if Giannis is available?
There is no indication to suggest that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out right now, but going back to this summer, there was a lot of chatter surrounding his future in Milwaukee. If the Bucks season did not go well, would he want out midseason?
If he does, he should be the Hawks dream trade target according to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey:
Heading into the Summer, the Hawks were an intriguing team that could hop in the Giannis sweepstakes, but it would gut their roster and what remaining draft picks they had. In the last few months, Atlanta has acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to their roster, but the best asset it acquired has not been a player. In an unbelievable move, the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Hawks an unprotected 2026 pick that is the most favorable of of Milwaukee and New Orleans.
Now that the Hawks have that pick and the players they acquired via trade and free agency, they could make a deal for Antetokounmpo that would not gut their roster and still keep them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. A deal for Antetokounmpo would likely require Jalen Johnson, the 2026 pick (plus two or three more), and Zaccharie Risacher, if not more. The Bucks could insist on having either Dyson Daniels or Onyeka Okongwu in the deal, which could be a breaking point for Atlanta.
With the moves the Hawks have made though, they could just stand pat and see what happens, even though they are off to a 1-3 start.
That is the great thing about the work that Onsi Saleh and the front office have done. They could get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes if it comes to that point, but it is not a requirement. They have built a deep roster around Trae Young, and given the injuries to stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in the Eastern Conference, they could be a real threat to win the conference with the team they have.