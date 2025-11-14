Jalen Johnson Makes NBA History With Incredible Performance vs Utah

Despite playing on the second night of a back to back, the Hawks managed to extend their winning streak to four games tonight against the Utah Jazz.

It was far from a perfect win, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but Atlanta remained perfect on their current four-game road trip thanks to special performances from Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Vit Krejci. On top of that, the Hawks' shooting performance allowed them to get away from Salt Lake City with a win.

It was not just a special performance from Johnson though, it was one that has never been seen before in NBA history. Tonight, Johnson made NBA history by having the first statline that consisted of 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals, shooting 10-19 from the floor and 4-5 from three.

Johnson has had to take on a massive role with Trae Young out, and while Utah is far from elite on defense, Johnson carved them up with precision passing and quick decision-making.

All Star Campaign?

If the campaign for Jalen Johnson to make the All-Star game had not started, it should now.

Johnson is doing everything that he can to keep the Hawks on a winning path with star point guard Trae Young still sidelined and he is doing a great job. Johnson flirted with a triple double on Wednesday vs the Kings, going off for 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

If not for a shoulder injury last season, Johnson could have made his first All-Star team. If he continues on this path, he might be getting attention for more than just an All-Star game.

He was not the only Hawks with an incredible game tonight though.

It was a career night for Onyeka Okongwu, who got the start for Atlanta in place of Kristaps Porzingis. Okongwu shot 8-13 from three and finished with a career-high 32 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Okongwu is arguably the Hawks' most underrated player and continues to get better and better.

It was an unbelievable shooting night for the Hawks. They hit 15 threes in the first half of tonight's game, which tied the franchise record for made threes in a half. They finished with 24 three pointers for the night and it was another terrific performance by Vit Krejci.

Krejci has been hot shooting this road trip and continued it tonight. He finished the game 6-8 from three and 20 points total. It was not just him though.

Johnson was 4-5 from three, Okongwu was 8-14, and Kennard was 4-7. They took advantage of a poor Utah defense and had their best offensive performance in a week.

