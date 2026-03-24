Jalen Johnson Remains On Hawks Injury Report Ahead of Wednesday Clash With Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks have won two games in a row and 14 of their last 16 games heading into Wednesday's clash with the Detroit Pistons, who have been the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for much of the season. However, Detroit is without superstar guar Cade Cunningham, but they have continued to find ways to win, including beating the Lakers last night.

The Hawks have missed their superstar as well over the past couple of games. Since playing in a loss to the Houston Rockets last Friday, Jalen Johnson has missed the Hawks victories over Golden State and Memphis with left shoulder inflammation. Heading into tomorrow's game, Johnson is once again questionable with left shoulder inflammation.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Detroit:



Jalen Johnson (left shoulder inflammation): Questionable pic.twitter.com/VkyjgCBew8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 24, 2026

This would be the third consecutive missed game for Johnson if he is out tomorrow. The Hawks are in the midst of trying to stay ahead in the Eastern Conference race, and they enter Wednesday's game in 6th place. Keep an eye on his status leading up to tomorrow's game.

Can the Hawks win?

Atlanta will be trying to do something it has not had a lot of success doing over the past couple of years and that is beat the Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday's contest marks the fourth and final outing against the Pistons during the 2025-26 regular season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has netted 20-or-more points in all three games against the Pistons this season, averaging 24.0 points, while Dyson Daniels has recorded 13.3 points on .515 FG%, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals in his three outings against Detroit. Following Wednesday, Atlanta will face off against the Celtics in Boston on 3/27.

In Atlanta's most recent outing, a 146-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Hawks buried a franchise-record tying 25 triples (25-54 3FGM), the third time the club has hit 25 three-pointers in a single game. Eleven Hawks made at least one three-pointer, including seven Hawks with two-or-more three-pointers. Per Elias Sports, it's just the second time in franchise history the club has had 11 players knock down at least one triple, with the only other time also coming against Memphis on 12/21/24. The Hawks are averaging 14.5 three-pointers per game this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

The final ten games of the season are going to be challenging for the Hawks and it starts tomorrow night against one of the elite teams in the leauge.