Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Matchup Between The Hawks and Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks are back on the road tonight and it is only their fourth road game since the All-Star Break. The Hawks have been playing at State Farm Arena for most games since the break, but they hit the road tonight for an important game against the Detroit Pistons.

Atlanta has gone 14-2 since the All-Star Break and that record has been good enough for them to rise to 6th in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have ten games left on their schedule and things are going to get a lot tougher for them, starting tonight.

The Pistons have been one of the stories of the NBA this season, rising to No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and getting an MVP level season from Cade Cunningham. However, Cunningham is out for tonight's game as well as Isaiah Stewart. That does not mean that Detroit does not have enough to win this game, especially if Jalen Johnson does not play tonight. Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins could carry the Pistons to victory tonight against the Hawks.

So who wins?

Preview and Prediction

In Atlanta's most recent outing, a 146-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on 3/23, the Hawks buried a franchise-record tying 25 triples (25-54 3FGM), the third time the club has hit 25 three-pointers in a single game. Eleven Hawks made at least one three-pointer, including seven Hawks with two or more three-pointers. Per Elias Sports, it's just the second time in franchise history the club has had 11 players knock down at least one triple, with the only other time also coming against Memphis on 12/21/24. The Hawks are averaging 14.5 made three-pointers per game this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

The Hawks recorded a season-best 39 points off 23 Memphis turnovers on 3/23, Atlanta's most points off turnovers in a single game since at least the 2000-01 season. Over Atlanta's last two games (both wins), the Hawks are averaging 38.5 points off turnovers, forcing 20.5 miscues. Amongst all teams this season, the Hawks rank third in the league in points off turnovers (20.7), their most in a single season since at least the 2000-01 campaign.

In 11 games played during the month of March, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.3 points on .556 FG% (84-151 FGM), .506 3FG% (40-79 3FGM), and .960 FT% (48-50 FTM), the only player in the NBA averaging at least 20.0 points on .500/.500/.900 shooting splits this month. He owns a true shooting % of .740% in March, the highest amongst all players in the league (min. 25 mpg).

Against the Grizzlies on 3/23, Alexander-Walker finished with 26 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, in addition to a 4-6 clip from deep and a perfect 6-6 mark from the charity stripe, two rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. The Virginia Tech product enters Wednesday's outing averaging .901% from the free throw line this season, the fourth-best clip amongst all players in the league and the fifth-best clip by a Hawk in a single season in club history (min. 125 FTM).

Over his last three games, sophomore forward Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 14.7 points on .682 FG% (15-22 FGM), .700 3FG% (7-10 3FGM), and .875 FT% (7-8 FTM), in addition to 5.3 rebounds. He grabbed a game-high tying eight rebounds on 3/23, in addition to 11 points, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes.

I think the bench for the Hawks is going to be key tonight. One of the reasons that the Pistons have been such a good team this season is that they have a lot of guys who are ready to step up on a moments notice. With Cunningham and Stewart out, Detroit is going to need such efforts tonight.

The bench for the Hawks has been a sore spot at times, even during the winning streak. They get the occasional good performance from Zaccharie Risacher (who is playing well) and Jonathan Kuminga, but players such as Jock Landale, Corey Kispert, Gabe Vincent, and perhaps Mouhamed Gueye will need to step up tonight.

This is the first time the two teams have played since December and Atlanta is different. The starting lineup from that December game is similar, but insert CJ McCollum in place of Zaccharie Risacher. Kuminga, Landale, Vincent, and Kispert were not on the team then and of those players, I think Landale could actually make a difference.

The Pistons have had a massive size advantage on Atlanta for the past two seasons, but the Hawks have been better rebounding the basketball since the All-Star Break and it won't be quite as easy for the Pistons.

I think the Hawks have find a way to win this game tonight if Johnson plays. They will have the best player on the court and can mitigate some of the things that Detroit does best.

Final Score: Hawks 110, Pistons 105