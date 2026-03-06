Jonathan Kuminga Listed as Questionable Ahead of Atlanta's Matchup With Philadelphia

The Atlanta Hawks are aiming to make it six wins in a row tomorrow night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and it is a big game for both teams. Atlanta is chasing Philadelphia in the playoff race and can pull even closer if they get the win tomorrow night.

The Hawks come into this game mostly healthy, but Jonathan Kuminga remains questionable with left knee inflammation. Kuminga missed the Hawks win over the Bucks on Wednesday night, but Atlanta still managed to blow out Milwaukee any way.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee inflammation): Questionable pic.twitter.com/xzLKRna6gT — Atlanta HaWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2026

Since the All-Star Break, the Hawks are 6-1 and all six of their wins have been by double digits. They beat the 76ers (without Joel Embiid or Paul George), the Wizards twice, Brooklyn, Portland (missing three players), and Milwaukee last night. It is not an impressive slate of wins admittedly, but the numbers show how dominant of a stretch this has been for Atlanta.

Over the past seven games, the Hawks are third in the NBA in net rating, 8th in offensive rating, third in defensive rating, 5th in assist percentage, 2nd in REB%, 5th in TOV%, and 7th in pace. Atlanta, Charlotte, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio all have a 6-1 record over the last seven games and Atlanta now has a positive point differential.

Each season in the NBA, there are teams in February and March that pile up gaudy numbers and records against bad teams that are tanking and then when they get in the playoff or play-in, they flop.

From now and until the playoffs/play-in tournament, that is what we need to figure out about the Hawks.

They still have a number of games against teams that are either tanking or could be tanking towards the end of the season, but they also have games against some of the best teams in the Eastern Confernece, including the Celtics, Pistons, Cavaliers, and Knicks. If the Hawks make the playoffs, they will be facing one of those four teams in the first round and neither is a promising matchup for them.

While he did not play on Wednesday, could Jonathan Kuminga be the difference maker for the Hawks?

Kumigna has been fantastic in his three games. He tallied 20 points on 7-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's game vs Portland. In his three games with the Hawks Kuminga is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.4 minutes off the bench.

He is the fourth Hawk in franchise history to average 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 3+ assists, and 1+ steal in their first three games with the team, joining Antione Walker (2004-5), Glenn Robinson (2002-03), and Dominique Wilkins (1982-83).