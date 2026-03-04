Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Says He Hasn't Watched Jonathan Kuminga Since Trading Him

The Jonathan Kuminga era is in its honeymoon phase in Atlanta, and things are going really well at the moment. The Hawks are 3-0 since Kuminga was available to play, and they have improved their record to 31-31, inching them closer to the top six of the Eastern Conference Playoff Standings.

While he has only played the Wizards and a shorthanded Portland team, the start to his tenure in Atlanta could not have gotten off to a better start and Hawks fans can thank the Warriors for more or less giving Kuminga away at the trade deadline.

“Thank you Warriors” chants from Atlanta’s 404 Crew while Jonathan Kuminga shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/SekcbbxaqJ — Zach Langley (@ZachLangleyNBA) March 1, 2026

The Warriors front office has gotten a lot of criticism from their fans and in a recent interview with San Francisco Standard journalist Tim Kawakami, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said that he has not watched Kuminga since he was moved to the Hawks:

“I haven’t watched anything yet.” Dunleavy said. “We’ve been really busy with stuff here in a myriad of different ways.

“I think with JK all along, I mean, the talent is there. This guy is a good basketball player when he plays the right way, when he does the right things. We wish him the best. I think he could do really well. … He’s a talented player and for many stretches across his career here with the Warriors, he had some big games, some big moments, and some great stretches. We know he’s capable of that.”

Dunleavy also said that he did not consider keeping Kuminga on the team:

“I think you guys know, it’s been put out there about the trade demand [by Kuminga before the deadline], and I think any time a player wants that, I want to try to accommodate,” Dunleavy said. “You want people who want to be here. And for that reason, we felt it was the right time to move on.

“I think JK’s happy about it, I think we’re in the right spot for it, it was just kind of the right thing to do at the time.”

In Atlanta's most recent victory on 3/1, forward Jonathan Kuminga tallied 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 1-2 from deep, 5-7 from the free throw line, in addition to seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench. In his three games as a Hawk, the 6-7 forward is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.4 minutes of action.

Per Elias Sports, Kuminga is just the fourth Hawk in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in his first three games with the club, joining Glenn Robinson (2002-03), Antoine Walker (2004-05), and Dominique Wilkins (1982-83). He owns a total +/- of +59 in his first three games with the team, the best in a player's first three games with the Hawks since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era) and the best by any player in the NBA since OG Anunoby with the Knicks (+74).