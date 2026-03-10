Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out For Tonight's Matchup Against Dallas Due To Ongoing Injury

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to extend their winning streak to seven tonight when they host the Dallas Mavericks. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams and it comes at a point in the season where the Hawks are looking to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference and build for a potential playoff run.

One of the big question marks coming into tonight's game was the status of forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga has missed the Hawks last two games with left knee inflammation, but his injury designation for tonight's game cited a bone bruise instead. After being questionable for this game, the Hawks have announced his final status for tonight's game.

Kuminga is going to miss his third straight game tonight and his next opportunity to play will come on Thursday when the Hawks host the Nets.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Out pic.twitter.com/7S2Z0xAOed — Atlanta HaWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2026

Kuminga tallied 20 points on 7-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench in last Sunday's game vs Portland. In his three games with the Hawks, he is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26.4 minutes off the bench.

Who steps up?

With Kuminga out for another game, Mouhamed Gueye is likely to see some playing time, but most of the minutes at the power forward position are going to be given to Jalen Johnson, especially if the game is close. In the win over the 76ers over the weekend, Johnson played over 38 minutes in the game and Gueye saw a little over nine minutes.

Because he is playing for the Hawks G-League affiliate, do not expect to see rookie forward Asa Newell tonight for the Hawks. Atlanta has gone with a ten man rotation in the past two games with out Kuminga, but both Gueye and point guard Gabe Vincent have not played over ten minutes. Gueye is a defensive specialist and really helps the Hawks on that end of the floor, though he can struggle with his shot consistently. If Gueye is hitting corner threes, he is a realy valuable player to Atlanta.

Kuminga not being able to play tonight is a blow to the Hawks, but they should still be seen as heavy favorites due to the state of the Mavericks roster. If the Hawks want to be legitimate threats in the Eastern Conference, they are going to need Kuminga healthy.

Hawks vs Mavericks tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.