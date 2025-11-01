Latest Power Rankings Show Hawks Still Have a Long Way To Climb
The Atlanta Hawks went on the road and got their second straight win last night when they took down a depleted Indiana Pacers squad in the opening game of group play in the NBA Cup. The Hawks defense led the way in the win and the Hawks got big performances from the supporting cast with Trae Young out last night.
Given the 3-3 start, where do the Hawks rank in the latest power rankings?
Long way to Climb
The biggest thing going against the Hawks early in the season has been their health. Starters like Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, and most recently, Trae Young, have all missed time with injuries this season. Young is the most recent injured Hawk and there has been no update on his status since he left in the first quarter of their win over Brooklyn.
In the latest power rankings from Bleacher Report put the Hawks 20th, which is where you would expect them to be after a slow, injury filled start:
"Much was made of the depth-improving moves the Atlanta Hawks made this past offseason. And just over a week into the campaign, that depth is already being tested.
Kristaps Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher have all missed games already. And just seven minutes into a tight win over the tanking Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Trae Young left with a sprained knee.
All of the above haven't even played 100 possessions together, which makes it tough to gauge just how good this team might be."
ESPN's team had the Hawks in a similar position at No. 19:
"The Hawks' season is off to a slow start. Toronto demolished the Hawks on opening night, exposing their interior defense and urgency. Then, the Hawks were without Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like illness) and Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) for two straight games, going 1-1 without them. Jalen Johnson (ankle) also joined them on the sideline in that loss to OKC last Saturday. The Hawks, though, did show mettle and their depth in a much-needed win at Orlando last Friday. Back to full strength on Monday night in Chicago, the Hawks had offensive moments and Porzingis bounced back with 27 points. However, they need to improve their defense and rebounding on this four-game road swing. Hawks are currently in a stretch where they play nine of their first 14 on the road."
The Hawks have room to grow and it is still early in the season. The big news that the team is going to await is the news on Young. Atlanta might be able to survive a short absence, but anything longer than that would be problematic.
Atlanta begins the month of November with a road test at Cleveland tomorrow night.