Latest Trae Young Report Shows How Difficult It Might Be For The Hawks To Move Him

The Trae Young trade saga continues, but it is heating up this week. It started with a report from insider Marc Stein that the Wizards are a legitimate destination for Young and then a report from ESPN's Shams Charania stated that Young and the Hawks are working together to find a trade. While a trade might not necessarily be imminent, it does appear that there is traction for a potential deal to happen before the Feb. 5th trade deadline.

While Washington was the first team named, Hoopshype reporter Michael Scotto named the Bucks, Clippers, and Timberwolves as teams who were monitoring Young's situation.

Only one serious team?

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

The latest reporting from NBA insider Jake Fischer indicates that Washington might be the only team in serious pursuit of Young right now. Fischer said that Young's camp was interested in Brooklyn and Minnesota, but that neither team appeared to be interested in him:

"I'm told that Young’s camp has suggested Minnesota and Brooklyn, from their side, as two attractive potential destinations.

Yet I'm also told that neither the Timberwolves nor the Nets are in pursuit.

For all the leaguewide discussion about the Timberwolves' search for more playmaking, they would face similar issues in a theoretical Young trade as Milwaukee. How many key players would the Wolves have to sacrifice to match Young's salary? Answer: Too many."

Fischer did mention the Bucks as a team that has some interest in Young, but noted that it will be very tough to pull off a deal for the Hawks point guard:

"We've been told by various league personnel that Young is yet another established player that Bucks officials have at least contemplated internally as part of their well-documented quest to try get Giannis Antetokounmpo more difference-making help, but matching Young's $46 million salary this season would almost certainly require parting with too many key members of Milwaukee's current rotation to rationalize such a move.

It's the same reason why the pursuit of Sacramento's Zach LaVine, for all the basketball sense it might make, would also be extremely challenging for the Bucks to actually execute. Did the Bucks really waive-and-stretch Lillard to create the needed financial flexibility to import Turner from Indiana ... just to now flip Turner for another smallish pick-and-roll partner for Giannis? And when Antetokounmpo has been so open recently about wanting the ball (and the offense) in his hands?

As such, it's difficult to see Milwaukee making a pitch for Young that goes beyond the combined salaries of Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr. Even that might be a stretch."

Fischer never mentioned the Clippers in his latest report.

It has been noted several times throughout the Trae Young process that it is going to be difficult to find a team for him. It is entirely possible, though not likely, that Young could remain with the Hawks past the deadline and this gets figured out in the Summer.

The Wizards make the most sense right now, but as we have seen many times throughout NBA history, surprises can happen.

