Onsi Saleh Sheds Light On Why The Hawks Wanted to Trade For Jonathan Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks were a busy team at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they did not make what you could call "a big splash" trade for a star player.

Atlanta made forward-facing moves that help them continue to build for the future. They acquired three second round picks and kept their options open for flexibility for the summer, where they could have ample cap space and optionality.

The big move that the Hawks did make was trading for Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga has tantalizing talent, but for a number of reasons, never saw his potential realized.

While there has been some question over his fit with this Hawks roster, Atlanta general manager Onsi Saleh went into detail about why he wanted to add Kuminga to this roster:

"The rim pressure that he puts on, he's a phenomenal athlete, he's a good rebounder, I think in transition he could be absolutely phenomenal, so and he adds size that you know, the wing position if we ever need to, you know add another defender to guard one of these bigger wings in the league so I'm really excited about Jonathan."

While he is going to be out until after the All-Star break, there is a chance that the Hawks have bought low on a talented player and he puts it all together over these next couple of months.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 13 games (all starts).

The Hawks are building for the future and when the time is right, they can push their asset chips in the middle to go and acquire a star.

