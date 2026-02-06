Warriors Missed Out on Multiple Stars at Trade Deadline

The Warriors acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Hawks ahead of the trade deadline in a deal that mercifully ended the Jonathan Kuminga saga for Golden State. In adding Porzingis to the roster, the Warriors theoretically have a stretch-five with a championship pedigree to replace some of the scoring they lost when Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL who can also protect the rim.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, that's only in theory right now. Porzingis has been out of the lineup for a month and has only appeared in 17 games this season while dealing with tendinitis in his Achilles, and he still may be dealing with the same illness that limited him during the '25 playoffs with the Celtics. Except for one two-and-a-half week stretch early in the season, his minutes have been limited and random.

With that in mind, it's important to remember that in addition to all that, Porzingis was also at least the team's third option at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors had their eyes on two bigger targets and failed to get either. And it was their interest in one of them that may have cost them the other one and ultimately resulted in them settling for Porzingis.

Let’s play a bit of what if? The Warriors had extensive conversations with the Grizzlies about Jaren Jackson Jr a few weeks ago, according to sources. But they tabled those discussions when the Bucks signaled they were open to discussing Giannis because they’d need those same… pic.twitter.com/KPxPegb0sV — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2026

“A couple of weeks ago, the Warriors had some pretty extensive conversations with the Memphis Grizzlies about Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Shelburne said. “They tabled those conversations because I think the Warriors were talking about two [first-round] picks. It would have been a similar deal to what Utah ended up doing, but then Giannis was maybe available. And so they tabled those conversations because they needed those picks in the Giannis trade. And then Utah came in with three first-round picks and so they come out the end here with Kristaps Porzingis.”

So it sounds like the Warriors were close to making a trade for Jaren Jackson Jr., but then heard that Giannis Antetokounmpo was available so they turned their focus to that deal which did not happen. And worse yet, Antetokounmpo isn't acting like he was ever available because yet again, the Bucks did not trade him.

So the Warriors missed out on Jackson Jr. because they thought Giannis was available, and then they missed out on Giannis because he really wasn't available in the first place. Basically it sounds like the Warriors ended up with Porzingis because their entire trade deadline got Shams bombed.

At least they didn't have to say goodbye to Draymond.

