Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Hawks vs Kings Matchup

There are eight games left in the Hawks regular season and with the Eastern Conference standings are tight as ever. With the loss to the Celtics last night, Atlanta dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the standings and are seperated by just a half game from the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 spot, but they are only two games ahead of the Miami Heat for No. 10. The range of outcomes is pretty wide for the Hawks over the next two weeks and they need to win every game, including tonight when they face the tanking Kings.

Sacramento looked like they were headed to finish with the worst record in the NBA, but they have won some games that you would not expect, which should show that tonight is not a layup by any means, no matter how big the spread is. The Kings have DeMar DeRozan and rookie Maxime Raynaud, who could have big games, especially Raynaud due to the Hawks injury concerns at center.

So can the Hawks avoid the upset tonight at home?

Pick and Predictions

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The injury report is going to be key tonight for the Hawks.

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management) and Onyeka Okongwu (left index finger sprain) are out, while Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain) and Jock Landale (right shoulder impingement) are questionable.

Atlanta enters Saturday's contest having won six of its last nine games over Sacramento, including a 133-100 win on 11/12/25. In that victory, the Hawks dished out a season-best 42 assists, tied for the fourth-most assists in a single game by any team in the NBA this season, and it marked just the 11th time in franchise history the club handed out at least 42 helpers in an outing. Jalen Johnson finished the win on 11/12 with a near triple-double of 24 points on 9-10 shooting from the field, including a 2-3 clip from deep and 4-4 from the free throw line, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of play.

The Kings have had a bumpy week. They nearly upset the Magic on Thursday, but they were also crushed by the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week. This team does not have a lot of talent, but Raynaud and DeRozan are two players who could give the Hawks problems, especially if Daniels and Landale don't play.

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 3/27 at Boston, Jalen Johnson tallied 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. The 2026 NBA All-Star enters Saturday's game with 995 career assists, five away from his 1,000th career helper. Johnson, who owns 3,511 career points and 1,822 career rebounds, in addition to his 995 assists, is on pace to become just the 15th player in franchise history to 3,500+ points, 1,500+ rebounds, and 1,000+ assists. Appearing in his 250th career game, the fifth-year forward is on pace to be the fastest player in franchise history to hit those marks, and at 24 years, 100 days, he is on pace to be the second-youngest to do so.

If Daniels and Landale are out, the Hawks could be upset by the Kings tonight, as they would be without their top two centers and their top defender, but I think that Jalen Johnson is going to lift this team to victory in an important game.

Final Score: Hawks 123, Kings 114