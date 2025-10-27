Spread and Over/Under Predictions For Hawks vs Bulls
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action for the second week of the NBA season.
Atlanta is hoping to shake off their 1-2 start to the season and start to pick up some momentum as the season heads into November. That might depend on how the injury report shakes out today.
Heading into tonight's game, Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain), Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain), and Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) are all questionable heading into tonight's game. All three players missed Saturday's game vs the Thunder and Risacher and Porzingis also missed Friday's game vs the Magic.
The Hawks were one of the most talked about teams this offseason, but we have only seen them at full strength one time so far. The Bulls on the other hand have been a pleasant surprise through the first two games. They are 2-0 and have wins over the Pistons and the Magic. It is still early, but could the Bulls be better than expected?
How the Hawks can win
Our own Rohan Raman broke down how the Hawks could win this game tonight:
"If they can get Jalen Johnson back in this game, this is a matchup he has dominated in the past. Before going down with an injury, Johnson scored 20+ points in all three games he played against the Bulls last year. He had one of his most impressive games last season against Chicago in a 30 point, 15 rebound outing that showed they had no real answer for him. To date, it's his best career performance and sparked a 21-point comeback win for the Hawks. In that game, he toyed with Patrick Williams all night and got whatever he wanted against Nikola Vucevic when he drove into the paint. Assuming he's ready to go, they need him to channel some of that energy into this game.
Chicago's been running their offense through Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones and Josh Giddey. Neither of them are especially tight with their handle - turnovers nearly cost them the game against the Pistons. Suffice to say, there's a reason why they're 26th in the NBA in turnovers. This is the perfect game for Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to hound passing lanes and turn Chicago's ball-handlers over. Daniels hasn't started getting steals at the same rate he was last year, but it's very early in the season and he has a great opportunity to do so tonight. Alexander-Walker's defense has been as advertised - he is averaging 1.3 steals and nearly one block per game. If he can force Giddey and Jones into making mistakes, this could be a nice get-right game for the Hawks.
Through three games, the Hawks have been a reasonably solid team when turning defense into offense. They rank 8th in the NBA for points off turnovers while Chicago ranks 18th in the same metric. If they can force enough turnovers to ground Chicago's offense to a halt, it's reasonable to think Atlanta could build up a pretty sizable lead. Running athletic units with Asa Newell and Mo Gueye would also be helpful in this regard because both players have the quickness and range to make defenses pay for losing track of them."
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are 1.5 point favorites on the road tonight with the over/under being 241.5.
A lot is going to come down to the injury report, but I have a feeling that at least 1 or 2 of these guys will play, if not all of them. The Hawks are still figuring some stuff out, but I think Trae Young will have his best game yet and Atlanta will find a way to win.
Final Score: Hawks 124, Bulls 117 (Hawks -1.5 and Under)
