Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Hawks vs Magic
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight, as they continue to try and win games despite their star player being out for at least four weeks. After going down to the wire with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Atlanta is going to face the Orlando Magic for the second time this season.
A win tonight would be huge for Atlanta. It is still early in the season, but this would be the Hawks second win over the Magic and would get them closer to owning the tiebreaker over them if it is needed when the playoffs roll around.
How the Hawks can win this game
Our own Rohan Raman gave a preview of how the Hawks can take down the Magic tonight:
"In the absence of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson has taken the mantle of top option and ran with it. He's averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 60% shooting from the field in his past four games. He's coming off a 23 point, 13 rebound double-double where he also dished out five assists against Cleveland. Johnson's three-point shooting hasn't started to fall yet - he is only shooting 15.4% from deep on 2.2 attempts a game. However, that just speaks to how much better he can be. The Orlando Magic have two great forwards who are a size mismatch in most games, but Johnson is more than capable of holding his own against them.
Atlanta's consistently done a good job of limiting turnovers and that swung in the other direction against Cleveland. They finished the game with 23 turnovers and 33 points given up off turnovers. Even in the first three drives of the game, they coughed it up twice against a Cavs defense that is down Jarrett Allen and Max Strus. It'd be surprising to see that happen in back-to-back games, especially given that Orlando isn't particularly good at forcing steals.
During the last matchup against Orlando, the Hawks didn't have Kristaps Porzingis. That shouldn't be the case tonight. Porzingis is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 3.4 assists per game while shooting 37% on five attempts a game from deep. He's been about what the Hawks expected in the games he's played and gives them a different dynamic, especially against a center who isn't particularly impressive on either end of the floor in Wendell Carter Jr."
Who Wins?
The Hawks will be underdogs at home tonight as the Magic are currently 3.5 point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.5.
I actually think the Hawks are well equipped to handle the Magic, even without Young. They are going to continue to lean on their defense in this matchup and if they can get off to a better start and cut down on the turnovers, I like them to win. This team has gotten down by double digits in three straight games and can't afford to do so tonight. Another strong Jalen Johnson game gets it done at home.
Final Score: Hawks 114, Magic 112 (ATL +3.5 and Under)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.