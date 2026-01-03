NBA Rules Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Must Wear Headband on His Head
The NBA has made a decision that Magic guard Jalen Suggs must use his headband for its intended purpose.
In Orlando’s 121–114 loss to the Bulls Friday, FanDuel Sports Network Magic reporter Kendra Douglas revealed that the league has informed Suggs that his headband must be on his head once games tip off. The fifth-year guard has worn a headband around his neck at the start of games, moving it up to his forehead as they go on.
Suggs said the unique style choice is inspired by football, although there wasn’t really much reasoning behind the move.
“It originates as football drip, that’s where it stems from,” he said in November via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. “But there really isn’t much else to it. I wear it on my neck and once I feel into the game, into the flow I put it on my head and we rock so it’s funny to see all the traction its gotten to be honest.”
Suggs suffered a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee during the loss to Chicago Friday and will be out indefinitely, per a report from ESPN. He returned to the court Wednesday after missing seven games due to a hip contusion. The Magic announced his timetable to return from the MCL contusion will depend on his response to treatment.
He’s averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 23 starts for Orlando this season.