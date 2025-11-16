Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Hawks vs Suns Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to continue their hot streak tonight as they go for their fifth straight win. Their opponent this evening is going to be the Phoenix Suns, who are also playing some really good basketball right now. The Suns have won five straight games and surged into the top six of the Western Conference standings.

The Hawks continue to play well despite not having star point guard Trae Young and most games, they are doing it with their defense. However, they had an incredible game from guys like Jalen Johnson (3rd career triple-double) and Onyeka Okongwu (career high in points). They are going to face a big challenge tonight against Devin Booker and a Suns team that has been playing very good defense.

How can the Hawks win?

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Our own Rohan Raman broke down how the Hawks can steal a victory on the road tonight:

"Jalen Johnson almost certainly won't repeat his career-best numbers from the Utah game, but he's still going to be one of the hardest matchups the Suns have had all year. He's averaging a stunning 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on the best TS% of his career (65%). Encouragingly, his three point shot seems to have calibrated itself as he's made at least one three-pointer in four of his last five games and made multiple in three of them. Johnson's had to shoulder a major offensive burden this season and so far, he's done a great job of handling it. This offense should flow through him more even when Trae Young returns.

It might not get the same headlines, but Onyeka Okongwu's performance against the Jazz is exactly why the Hawks have an advantage at the center position that very few teams enjoy. They have two quality bigs who are capable of stepping into a starting workload. In the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, Okongwu torched the Jazz's defense for 32 points and made an astonishing eight of his fourteen attempts from deep. His jump shot has been a revelation for the Hawks this year and that could be an advantage against a mediocre Suns center rotation. Mark Williams has been a good starter for the Suns and he ranks in the 91st percentile for STL% among all centers while being a solid rim protector. However, backup Nick Richards is basically entirely a rebounder that brings very little value on either end. Both Porzingis and Okongwu being avaliable means that the Hawks will be able to attack Richards and perhaps wear down Williams over the course of the game.

Vit Krejci was almost entirely out of the rotation to begin the year, but he's caught fire in his four games. He's put up 17, 28, 11 and 20 points off the bench and he's shooting the ball better than ever. He's hitting a ludicrous 51% of his three-pointers on 5.4 attempts per game and ranks second league-wide in 3P%. Atlanta will need him to keep playing like this, especially with Trae Young out. Krejci has supercharged the Garrison Mathews role from last season and while this hot streak will almost definitely cool off at some point, the Hawks should continue to ride it out."

The Hawks will be favored on the road tonight, as they are currently 1.5-point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.5.

A lot is going to be on Devin Booker's shoulders tonight with Allen and Green out for the Suns. That is not an easy task by any means, but Atlanta has Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to be able to slow him down. I think the Hawks will prevent the supporting cast from helping out Booker and Johnson leads them to another win.

Final Score: Atlanta Hawks 114, Phoenix Suns 112 (ATL -1.5 and Under)

