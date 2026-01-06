Kevin Durant Had Blunt Message After Getting Revenge on Suns With Game-Winning Basket
Kevin Durant got sweet, sweet revenge against his former team on Monday.
Facing the Suns after they traded him to the Rockets following a failed two-and-half year stint in Phoenix, Durant took down his former team by shooting the game-winning three pointer. With the game tied at 97–97 as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Durant delivered a clutch, game-winning basket to walk off victorious.
Durant signaled to his old team to get out of there as he celebrated what was an extra special win for him.
“It feels good to play against a team that booted you out the building and scapegoated you for all of the problems that they had,” Durant told reporters after the game.
“A place I didn’t want to leave and my first time—I don't want to sound too dramatic, but I will—to be kicked out of a place,” Durant said. “I felt like I'd been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year, yeah it felt good to beat them and hit a game-winning shot. ... You play with a bit of a chip on your shoulder when you play your former team, especially when they trade you."
Durant, who led the Rockets with 26 points, added that the feeling “was for the moment” and something he won’t think about tomorrow.
For this evening though, Durant rightfully got his revenge against the Suns in cinematic fashion. His time in Phoenix might not have worked out, but he’s happy to be in Houston and receiving love from a fanbase that once booed him regularly.
Thanks to Durant’s spectacular game-winner, the Rockets now move to 22–11 on the season. They will take on the Trail Blazers next on Wednesday.