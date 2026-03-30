Starting Lineups Announced For Monday's Hawks-Celtics Matchup

Tipoff time is getting closer for tonight's matchup between the Hawks and the Celtics.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams and Boston leads the season series 2-1. The last time these two teams met in Atlanta, it was a blowout in favor of the Celtics and Atlanta is looking to avoid that and get a big win.

Boston is going to be missing Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta tonight, two of their key players from their win over the Hawks on Friday. The Hawks are going to be missing backup center Jock Landale tonight, his second missed game in the last three.

Tipoff time is getting closer and both teams have just announced their starting lineups for tonight's game:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Celtics

G- Derrick White

G- Baylor Scheierman

F- Jaylen Brown

F- Jordan Walsh

C- Luka Garza

With the Celtics missing Tatum and Queta, will that give the Hawks an advantage on the boards? You would think so, but with the Hawks missing Landale, it might not be as obvious as you think. This is going to be one of the keys to the game tonight and something to track. Atlanta used Mouhamed Gueye in the last matchup as the backup center and it did not go in Gueye's favor. Will Quin Snyder change things up tonight and perhaps use Christian Koloko?

The other big key in tonight's game is going to be three point shooting. Boston leads the league in three point attempts and when they are hot, they can jump on teams quickly. In the last matchup at home against the Celtics, this was one of the key variables in how the Celtics dominated the Hawks. Sam Hauser hit ten thres in that last matchup.

Without Landale, that gives the Hawks one less guy to rely on on the bench and he is coming off a terrfic game against the Kings. The Hawks bench has been a sore spot, even during this winning streak and they need someone to step up tonight, whether it is Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, Gabe Vincent, Mouhamed Gueye, or Corey Kispert.

CJ McCollum is not known for his defense, but he is going to be tested against the Celtics. In the last matchup, Boston tried to get McCollum matched up on their ball handler and attack him. Can he hold up tonight when Jaylen Brown or Derrick White inevitably does the same?