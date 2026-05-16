Atlanta Hawks Projected 2026-27 Starting Lineup and Rotation After NBA Draft Lottery

The Atlanta Hawks' season might have ended less than a month ago, but it is never too early to be looking at what the future might hold.

It is going to be an interesting offseason in Atlanta. The Hawks were not able to jump up in the NBA Draft Lottery as they had hoped, instead checking in at No. 8. They will hold three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, including two first-round picks (8 and 23), and they will have decisions to make in free agency with CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga.

Here is a snapshot of the Hawks roster heading into the offseason:

Guaranteed salaries: Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Asa Newell, Corey Kispert, and Zaccharie Risacher.

Partially guaranteed: Buddy Hield (have until June 25th to decide on his contract)

Team options: Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye

Draft Picks: No. 8, No. 23, and No. 57

Let's take a crack at projecting what the starting lineup and rotation might look like for Georgia Tech next season.

Guards

Starters: CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

I think that the Hawks are going to bring McCollum back on some sort of deal and there has already been reporting of the two sides having mutual interest. I think that McCollum might be best as a 6th man, but if the Hawks don't go out and make any moves to upgrade his spot, he could be a serviceable starter for another season.

Alexander-Walker was one of the best stories of the NBA season and the winner of the most improved player award. He was the best signing of last offseason and will look to continue to elevate his game knowing his role heading into next season.

Forwards

Starters: Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson

No debate here for who is going to start for the Hawks.

Daniels is one of the premier defenders in the NBA and he grew his offensive game last season, minus the three point shooting. If he continues to get better on that end while remaining an elite defender, the Hawks will continue to improve as a team.

Johnson might not have had the postseason that he wanted, but he made huge strides this season. Johnson was a first time All-Star and will likely make his first All-NBA team. He grew as a shot creator this season and remains a force in transition and on the defensive glass. He needs to improve his halfcourt game and defense to take that next jump as a player, but Atlanta fans should still be encouraged by what Johnson did this season, poor postseason aside.

Center

Starter: Onyeka Okongwu

Do the Hawks need to find interior size and defense? Yes. Are they likely to find a better starter this offseason than Okongwu? I don't think so.

Unless the Hawks go out and sign Isaiah Hartenstein (very expensive and unlikely), Walker Kessler (restricted free agent plus expensive), or make a trade for a significant upgrade (not likely), Okongwu is going to be the starter again for the Hawks. That is not a bad thing in the slightest though.

Okongwu had the best season of his career and really improved as a three point shooter, which helped grown Dyson Daniels game and improved the Hawks floor spacing. Atlanta needs to figure out who to pair him with (bring Jock Landale back and draft a center?), but Okongwu brings a lot of value to the Hawks and will look to improve even more next season.

Bench

Reserves: Jonathan Kuminga, No. 8 pick, No. 23 pick, and Jock Landale

I think that the Hawks are going to bring back Kuminga next season, whether that is just by picking up his team option or declining it and working out an extension.

I don't think that Landale is going to be the main backup next season behind Okongwu, but I think it would be smart to have him as the third center either behind a free agent/trade addition (Robert Williams III?) or to pair with a rookie center (Aday Mara?).

I can't project who the draft picks will be at this point in time, but some combo of a guard and center would be smart long-term moves for Atlanta.

For now, I am not going to list Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, or the 2nd round pick (if they make it), Hield's contract is only partially guaranteed until June 25th, and given that he did not play meaningful minutes for Atlanta after being traded there, it does not seem likely that he is on the roster next season.

Risacher or Kispert could stay, but given that the two of them make $27 million combined, it does not make a lot of sense from a resource standpoint to have them both.

I think that the Hawks will largely return a similar roster next season, but with some smart free agent additions and rookies to fill the holes on the roster. Atlanta's starting five was very good after the trade deadline last season, but their bench was a sore spot. Upgrade that and this team has a chance to improve.