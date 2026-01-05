Surprise Eastern Conference Team Emerges As The New Frontrunner In Trae Young Sweepstakes

The Trae Young trade saga could be reaching its conclusion.

While there have been whispers about a potential Trae Young trade and that the Hawks are more open now than ever to move him, there has not really been much traction on a deal.

That could be changing though. This afternoon, prominent NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards have "emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract."

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

There is going to be more to come on this story of course, but I think this is the most significant piece of trade news to come out about Young from a reliable source.

What would a potential trade look like?

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As Stein reported, a deal with the Wizards would center around the expiring deal of CJ McCollum, but who else could be involved?

Could it just be McCollum and draft picks heading to the Hawks in exchange for Young? Could the Hawks look to offload Luke Kennard in this deal as well, as he has been a big disappoinment since being signed this summer?

Are there any other players from the Wizards who would make sense for the Hawks to try and target? Names could include Marvin Bagley (add an extra big), Corey Kispert (add more shooting), or maybe Malaki Branham.

If the Hawks do move Young to the Wizards in favor of McCollum's expiring deal and potentially other assets, it would signal the end of an era for the Hawks.

On ESPN today, insider Marc Spears indicated that Young is more open to being moved now:

"I hear that he is trying to be really careful about this. This is a guy that saw Kevin Durant leave Oklahoma City as a kid and saw how that was and he wants to continue to have a connection with Atlanta so, I don't think that he is asking for a trade, but I don't think that he is telling them not to trade him. I think he is open minded to being moved. He and (Kristaps) Porzingis have not really played together so we don't really know what that looks like but without an extension and with Trae seemingly being blamed for a lot of things, fair or unfair, I think he would be open minded to a new uniform."

Marc Spears on Trae Young:



"I don't think he's telling them not to trade him. I'm hearing he's open minded to being moved" pic.twitter.com/lQ7RUwuhhW — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 5, 2026

There is still a lot of uncertainty about whether Young is going to be moved ahead of the deadline and there are a lot of complicating factors. Which team will want to trade for Young, as there are a lot of really good point guards in the league? What kind of return would the Hawks receive? Will the Hawks wait and see for him to get healthy and play with Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the team? While the Hawks' defense is better with him off the court, they still have games (like Saturday night vs Toronto) where they play terrible defense even when he does not play.

Midseason trades with star players can be difficult to pull off and there is no easy answer for the Hawks with Trae Young. He is a tremendous offensive engine who is a liability on the other end of the court while also being one of the greatest players to ever play for the franchise. It feels like there is more of a chance than ever before that he could be moved, but it is far from certain.

More Atlanta Hawks News: