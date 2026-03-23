Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks are rolling right now, moving into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings by winning 12 of their last 13 games.

The Hawks are taking advantage of an easy schedule over the last few weeks, and that will continue on Monday against the tanking Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis is down several rotation players at this point in the season, including Ja Morant, Cedric Coward and Santi Aldama. On top of that, it has lost nine of 10 games to fall behind the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizzlies have no incentive to win after blowing up their roster at the trade deadline, moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. So, this could be another win for the Hawks, who are looking to lock up the top spot in the Southeast Division.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +13.5 (-102)

Hawks -13.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +600

Hawks: -900

Total

240.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 24-46

Hawks record: 39-32

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Cedric Coward – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Taj Gibson – questionable

Jahmai Mashack – out

Cam Spencer – doubtful

Javon Small – questionable

Hawks Injury Report

Jalen Johnson – questionable

Asa Newell – out

RayJ Dennis – out

Keshon Gilbert – out

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson 10+ Rebounds (-163)

In today’s best props for SI Betting , I shared why Johnson is worth a look if he plays through a shoulder injury:

This season, Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson (questionable, ankle) is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, and he’s been a pretty consistent presence on the glass, averaging 16.1 rebound chances a night.

Earlier this season, Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.

Memphis ranks 24th in the league in rebound percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game, allowing more than 45 per game.

Johnson’s rebounding has slipped a bit in the month of March, but I think he’s worth a shot to hit his season average – if he plays – on Monday.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Grizzlies are in full tank mode right now, ranking 25th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (-10.4), and they’ve fallen to 14-16 against the spread as road underdogs.

After an awful start to the season at home, the Hawks are 11-11 against the spread when favored at home, and they’ve dominated this stretch against weaker teams, going 12-1. Atlanta is now 22-8 against teams that are below .500 this season.

The most damning Memphis stat this season is the opposite of that Hawks record. The Grizzlies are 6-30 against teams that are .500 or better, a sign that they were never contenders for a playoff spot even when they were trying earlier in the season.

I don’t love laying 13.5 points with Johnson’s status in question, but the Hawks should be able to beat a makeshift Grizzlies team that won’t even have Cam Spencer in the lineup.

Atlanta has covered the spread in 11 of its last 13 games.

Pick: Hawks -13.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.