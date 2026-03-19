The Hawks Have Won Their 11th Straight; When Could They Break Their Franchise Record?

The Atlanta Hawks won their 11th straight game last night when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks. The win moved the Hawks to 38-31 and in a tie with the Miami Heat for 7th place in the Eastern Conference. This run has seemingly come out of nowhere and the Hawks look like a team that nobody wants to see when the playoffs roll around.

This is the club's longest winning streak since their franchise-record 19-game winning streak during the 2014-15 campaign (12/27/14-1/31/15) and tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history. Atlanta is the fourth team in the NBA to have a winning streak of at least 11 games this season, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder (16), Detroit Pistons (13), and San Antonio Spurs (11).

The Hawks are a little over halfway towards breaking the franchise record for consecutive wins. When could they could there?

Nine more to go

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) defend during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

To break their franchise record for consecutive wins, the Hawks would have to reach 20 wins, which they are nine away from. They could tie it on April 1st against the Orlando Magic and then break it on April 3rd against the Brooklyn Nets.

How likely is it?

It is still very unlikely that the Hawks can get the winning streak that far, but things are lining up to where they might just have a chance.

Atlanta's next contest is against the Houston Rockets, a game in which they are likely to be underdogs, but Houston is far from unbeatable. They have not been playing well lately and their offense is not dynamic. It will be tough, but the Hawks could win it.

If they beat the Rockets, the next opponent will be the Warriors, who have been sliding since injuries began to decimate their team. The Hawks will be favored in this game.

Another game that the Hawks are going to be favored in is next Monday against the Grizzlies, who are trying to lose as many games as they can the rest of the season. Atalnta should not lose that game, but Memphis did beat Denver last night.

Then, the Hawks have a tough road trip to Boston and Detroit. The Pistons are going to be without superstar guard Cade Cunningham for the next two weeks at least, but that does not mean it will be an easy win. The Celtics will be a massive test, especially now that they have Jayson Tatum back in the fold.

Home games against the Kings and Celtics follow the brief road trip. The Kings are one of the worst teams in the NBA and should not be a big problem for Atlanta. Can the Hawks beat Boston twice in three games?

The game against the Magic, which would tie the record, will likely be a huge game in the standings as well. The Hawks are 3-0 against Orlando this season.

If Atlanta can make it to April 3rd as winners of 19 straight games, they will be heavy favorites against the Brooklyn Nets on the road. Can they get there?

The Hawks are focused on getting better and winning games right now and they are doing just that.