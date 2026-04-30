Report: Atlanta is Expected to Bring Back Quin Snyder, CJ McCollum Next Season

The Atlanta Hawks are locked in a tight playoff battle with the New York Knicks, with Atlanta hosting New York for game six tonight, but it is not too early to be looking ahead at what the Hawks need to do this offseason, especially given the fact that they are down 3-2 in the series.

Two of the storylines for the Hawks this offseason are what they are going to do with head coach Quin Snyder's contract and whether or not they bring back CJ McCollum. McCollum has been a great fit in Atlanta since coming over in the Trae Young trade, while Snyder has this team in the playoffs after coaching them to a 20-6 finish to avoid the play-in tournament for the first time in five years. McCollum's contract is expiring after this season, and Snyder reportedly has one year left on his contract after this year. In the NBA (and most sports), coaches don't want to coach with just one year left on their deal.

It does not sound like Snyder is going to have to worry about that though. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks are interested in bringing back Snyder and McCollum:

"Snyder, remember, was one of five NBA head coaches under contract that the Knicks unsuccessfully requested permission to speak to last June after the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau along with Dallas' Jason Kidd, Houston's Ime Udoka, Minnesota's Chris Finch, and then-Chicago coach Billy Donovan. Snyder did not receive an extension in the immediate aftermath of New York's approach like Udoka, Donovan, and ultimately Kidd, but extension talks are most certainly expected soon after this season … whether or not Atlanta can keep it going Thursday night.

Newly acquired CJ McCollum, who arrived in the Young deal in early January on an expiring contract, will also be seeking a new pact after emerging as the reshaped Hawks' veteran leader during their second-half surge. I'm told Atlanta's plan is to bring back McCollum as well."

Good plan for Atlanta?

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I think bringing back Snyder and McCollum this makes all the sense in the world for the Hawks.

Snyder has had to navigate a lot of roster changes during his time in Atlanta. From having both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, to just Young, and now this iteration of the team, Snyder has gotten a lot out of this group, especially this year. The Hawks were sellers at the trade deadline when they acquired Jock Landale, Jonathan Kuminga, Gabe Vincent, and Buddy Hield, but this team finished 20-6 and went from 10th place in the Eastern Conference to 6th. Snyder earned his 500th career win this season and has a current record of 132-135 with the Hawks.

There is a lot to look forward to with this roster and I think Snyder will be the guy leading the way for Atlanta.

McCollum is averaging 20.8 PPG in the playoffs and is shooting 49% from the field and 31% from three. He was a great veteran addition to this team, giving them a scoring guard in the halfcourt and a leader in the locker room. While there is going to be some shuffling around with this roster, McCollum coming back would bring some continuity to the team.

The Hawks are hoping to keep their season alive tonight at home in game six vs the Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:12 p.m. ET tonight at State Farm Arena.