The Latest Anthony Davis Injury News Just Made The Hawks' Potential Pursuit Very Complicated

The Atlanta Hawks made one blockbuster trade this week when they sent star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert and after that trade, there was speculation that this was a preemptive move for the Hawks to possibly make a trade for Mavericks forward Anthony Davis.

Atlanta had been heavily linked to Davis even before they moved Young, but with the injury news that came out today, things just got a lot more complicated and possibly even eliminated the possibility of the Hawks trading for Davis entirely.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim McMahon, Davis has sustained ligament damage in his left hand, and depending on a second opinion and if surgery is required, Davis could miss a number of months.

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has sustained ligament damage in his left hand, sources tell me and @BannedMacMahon. Depending on second opinion and if surgery is required, Davis could miss a number of months.

Charania added that there is a real chance that there is a chance Davis is sidelined past the Feb.5th trade deadline and maybe even longer. If Davis is going to miss multiple months, there is a chance that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Should Hawks still pursue Davis?

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) holds onto the ball next to Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center.

The two biggest factors in the Hawks potential pursuit of Davis were his lengthy injury history and that he was going to want a max contract extension with his new team.

This latest injury should squash the Hawks pursuit of Davis ahead of this trade deadline, but will it matter again in the summer?

That is going to be the key question for the Hawks.

With McCollum, Porzingis, and Luke Kennard, the Hawks have more than $70 million in expiring contracts that could turn into cap room this summer or be moved for a big-time player via trade, like Davis. The Hawks also have multiple draft picks and a young player like Zaccharie Risacher, who could be enticing to teams, though it has been reported that the Hawks are reluctant to move Risacher in a deal or Davis.

The players they have under contract next season are Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Corey Kispert, Asa Newell, Vit Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye (team option for next season), and N'Flay Dante. McCollum, Porzingis, and Kennard are all going to be gone, and if the team wanted maximum flexibility, they could decline the team option on Gueye, though I highly doubt that is something that will happen. Not only that, they could have two first round picks, including a shot at the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to the trade with the Pelicans.

It is easy to see why the Hawks would be interested in acquiring Davis. Despite his injury history, Davis is still an elite player, especially on defense. The Hawks would become one of the most intriguing teams in the East and Davis would be one of the three best players in the conference. Atlanta has struggled due their lack of size, defense, and rebounding this season and Davis would fix all of those problems if healthy.

That said, trading for Davis is, of course, a huge risk. His lack of availability would be concerning, and he wants a massive contract extension that will pay him big money well into his 30s. That seems like too big a risk for a Hawks team that is now trying to build their franchise around Jalen Johnson and a potential top pick in next year's draft.

I think that this latest injury might end the rumors of the Hawks trying to acquire Davis but it could also mean that the price to get him is going to be cheaper than what it was before. Either way, this latest news just made a cloudy picture even more obscure.

