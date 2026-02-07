Three Biggest Takeaways From The Hawks Moves At The NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is finally behind us.

The Hawks have notched one victory since the deadline passed, beating the Utah Jazz last night in a thriller, but only one of their recent acquisitions played. Jock Landale had an incredible debut for Atlanta, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

The Hawks will still have to figure out how they want to use Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Gabe Vincent in the coming weeks. How Quin Snyder uses them and how effective they are could determine how competitive this team is down the stretch of this season and into the playoffs.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Hawks moves at the deadline.

1. Atlanta keeps their options open for the summer and beyond

Atlanta general manger Onsi Saleh is all about optionality. The Hawks have been wanting to keep their options open with the assets and potential cap space they might have, but did these moves change that?

The answer is no.

In each deal, the Hawks are not taking back bad money or sending out picks. CJ McCollum is an expiring contract, Kispert still has three more seasons left, they have already waived Duop Reath, Landale is an expiring deal, Kuminga has a team option for next season, Hield is only partially guaranteed for next season, and Vincent is an expiring contract.

The Hawks still have plenty of optionality this summer and that is just when it comes to free agency and trades. They still have the best draft asset in the league (most favorable 2026 pick from either New Orleans or Milwaukee) and this team is likely going to look much different next season.

Atlanta is going to continue to try and make the playoffs while still keeping an eye on the prize for the future.

2. Hawks make calculated risk by bringing in Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is not a star, but his trade to the Hawks had a lot of people talking because of the ongoing saga with him and the Warriors. He has flashed high-level talent at times, but could be a tricky fit with the Hawks roster.

However, they only had to give up Kristaps Porzingis and if things don't go well, he has a team option this summer and the Hawks could move on from him pretty easily. However, if it goes really well and he looks like a very good, impactful player for this team, they could give him a new contract and they got him for very little.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

3. Hawks may have gotten a steal with Jock Landale

Look no further than last night for the potential impact Landale will have on this team moving forward.

Landale finished the win over the Jazz with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. He had the best game of his career and while it is not fair to expect that every game of course, the Hawks have needed this kind of player alongside Onyeka Okongwu all season. He should be an impactful guy for Atlanta for the rest of the season and could be a candidate to be brought back if he does.

