Three Kristaps Porzingis Trades The Atlanta Hawks Should Consider

The NBA trade season is officially upon us.

December 15th marks the first date where players who signed a contract in the offseason become eligible to be traded. From now until February, the restrictions on tradeable contracts loosen up and allow for teams to make significant moves in hopes of improving their roster, future outlook or both. It seems that the Hawks will be active to some extent.

They have already been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would obviously be a blockbuster move for the Hawks. However, there are several other players that might be avaliable to the Hawks due to the fact that they have a massive $30.7 million in expiring money by way of Kristaps Porzingis' contract. The center has struggled to stay healthy this season after being acquired by the Celtics and is now poised to miss the next two weeks, at minimum. That sets up the Hawks to possibly bring in some additional rotation depth by using the $30.7 million and their future draft picks to bring in some talent.

Who could the Hawks realistically acquire? Let's look at some options.

It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.

1) Michael Porter Jr (F) and Day'Ron Sharpe (C) - Brooklyn Nets

Oct 29, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks to drive past Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hawks Get: Michael Porter Jr, Day'Ron Sharpe, Tyrese Martin (for salary matching and roster purposes)

Nets Get: Kristaps Porzingis, Mo Gueye, Luke Kennard, 2029 1st-round pick (unprotected, via ATL)

If the Hawks can't go and get Giannis, Michael Porter Jr would be a very interesting name to consider. He's been fantastic for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season, averaging a career-high 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 62.7 TS% while making almost 40% of his nine three-point attempts a game. Porter Jr has been Brooklyn's No. 1 scoring option and he's looked rather good doing it. Even though the Nets are likely destined for the lottery odds again, it isn't because of Porter Jr's efforts. His defense is somewhat inconsistent, but he can absolutely shoot the ball and brings a lot of size to an already-massive Atlanta lineup.

Furthermore, Porter Jr has thrived as a catch-and-shoot guy next to Nikola Jokic. Jalen Johnson isn't Jokic, but he's an exceptionally gifted passer and there's no question that Trae Young could probably figure out a way to get MPJ involved. That's to say nothing of his presence on the glass, which would help one of the bottom third rebounding teams in the NBA. This move would also allow the Hawks to move Zaccharie Risacher to a sixth man role, which might be more of a fit for him as he's struggled at times this season. The cost to acquire him might be higher than Hawks fans would be comfortable with - Brooklyn doesn't have to deal him and he's under contract for next season as well. However, there's a clear pathway towards the Hawks being a better team by essentially swapping out KP for Michael Porter Jr.

In this deal, the Hawks also get a backup big in Day'Ron Sharpe who's had some nice moments in limited action and some guard depth in Tyrese Martin. It hurts to give up Mo Gueye, but Quin Snyder seems reluctant to play him regardless and the Nets would be happy to give him a runway towards developing into a contributor.

2) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (G/F), Vince Williams Jr (G) and Scotty Pippen Jr (G) - Memphis Grizzlies

Oct 11, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hawks Get: Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Scotty Pippen Jr, Vince Williams Jr

Grizzlies Get : Kristaps Porzingis, Keaton Wallace, 2029 2nd-round pick (via CLE), 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Admittedly, this move probably wouldn't go over very well with fans and it's easy to understand why. None of these players are massive needle-movers and the Hawks couldn't complete this move until January 18th due to Wallace signing his extension closer to the start of the 2025-26 season. However, it would give the Hawks a depth of ball-handlers and enough bodies to make it through the regular season without placing a massive burden on Trae Young. It also adds another experienced role player who has championship experience in KCP. Scotty Pippen Jr and Vince Williams Jr have both flashed at times as ball-handlers throughout their careers and there's reason to think Atlanta could extract some decent value for a relatively low cost.

Caldwell-Pope has been bad on both ends for the Grizzlies this year and there aren't many positives you can draw from his season thus far. However, he does have a history of being maximized by talented passers. His last two stops in Orlando and Memphis have not had those types of players, but he was a solid 3&D wing as recently as 2022-23 with the Nuggets. At worst, he'll factor into the rotation and can get moved as an expiring deal next summer.

This season, Williams flashed at times as a playmaker for a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant. His AST% of 31.6% ranks in the 88th percentile among all guards. He isn't just useful on offense - his BLK% of 1.8% is among the 98th percentile relative to all guards and he gets 14.7% of opponent's missed shots, which is also in the 98th percentile. He'd be an interesting buy-low candidate. Pippen Jr hasn't played at all this season, but he'll be back in January and he had a 90th percentile AST% of 28.1% last season. He's not a complete nothing on defense either despite his size. Pippen Jr had a STL% of 2.4% last season, which is relatively solid for such a small player.

3) Myles Turner (C) - Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Madeleine Mertens-Imagn Images

Hawks Get: Myles Turner, Gary Trent Jr

Bucks Get: Kristaps Porzingis, 2029 1st-round pick (top-5 protected)

Even though Myles Turner just got to the Bucks, it seems that there is a good chance that the Bucks could be looking to re-route him if they trade Giannis. If they do end up sending Turner elsewhere, why not the Hawks?

Turner would smoothly slide into the role that Porzingis occupied for Atlanta with more mobility on both ends. He's shooting 38% from deep on the season and his BLK% of 2.8% is still among the 81st percentile for all centers. The tandem of OO and Turner would give the Hawks two centers on cost-controlled contracts for the foreseeable future. The Bucks are better on both ends of the court in his minutes and it's easy to see how he can impact games in the postseason as evidenced by last year's Finals run. He also wouldn't be very difficult to acquire - he fits smoothly into Porzingis' contract and it also gives the Hawks room to take a flyer on Gary Trent Jr. Trent hasn't played at his best thus far, but he's been a reliable 3&D wing for too long to think that he can't carve out a role with the Hawks. He's also on a very reasonable contract and gives the Hawks one more player capable of getting hot off the bench.

More Atlanta Hawks News