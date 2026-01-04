Three Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Inconsistent Loss To the Toronto Raptors

Coming into this game, the Hawks were riding a much-needed win streak and looked ready to turn the corner after two big wins against playoff teams. Tonight, it looked like a far cry from those two games, as the Hawks fell into the same trap they've been facing all season against a competitive Toronto Raptors team.

1. Hawks defense continues to struggle

Ended up with 77 points allowed on 57 possessions.



The math ain't mathing. https://t.co/9mhAGfg3Pj — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 4, 2026

While Toronto has given Atlanta matchup problems this season, it doesn't negate the fact that they still need to improve on the defensive end, as they're still dealing with the same issues. Tonight, however, Atlanta gave up way too many easy scoring opportunities to the Raptors. They fell victim to the constant defensive pressure they brought, as they had 16 turnovers, allowed 19 fast-break points, 60 points in the paint, a lead by as much as 17 points, and 134 points overall. While the Hawks' offensive production is high, the defense remains an issue, holding them back from achieving consistency in games won.

2. Offensively showing promise

Air JJ ➡️ Air France pic.twitter.com/Uw1YMTdzCt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 4, 2026

Similar to the last few games, the Hawks' offense has looked very promising as they remain unselfish and maintain constant movement, creating opportunities around the court to score efficiently. Atlanta would finish the game with multiple players scoring 20 or more points, specifically Jalen Johnson (30), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (31), and Dyson Daniels (20), with the team finishing with 32 assists. This has given the Hawks many opportunities to win consistently, but the primary concern needs to be on the other end of the court so they can win more games.

3. Fourth quarter collapse

Jan 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While things looked very promising for the Hawks to start the second half, they would get horrendously bad in the fourth quarter, as they legit lost control in the first few minutes by allowing a three-minute scoring run by Toronto that put them up 12. From that point forward, the game was never close as the Raptors would go on to blow the Hawks out and continue to be physical with Atlanta, which led to them scoring with ease due to turnovers forced and scoring a lot inside the paint. The Hawks ended the game getting outscored 27-11 in the fourth quarter and allowed both Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett to finish with 29 points.

Up next for the Hawks is another matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. They will need a much better defensive effort than what they gave tonight if they hope to win.

More Atlanta Hawks News: