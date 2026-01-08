Three Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Solid Win Against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks, looking to snap a two-game losing streak, had a good opportunity to make a statement against another struggling team, the New Orleans Pelicans. The interesting thing about this game is that the Hawks own the Pelicans' 2026 draft pick and have a top-10 pick locked in for the upcoming NBA Draft. Lastly, news broke mid-fourth quarter that former Hawks All-Star Trae Young had been traded to the Washington Wizards.

1. Hawks defense was tenacious

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) passes over Atlanta Hawks forwards Mouhamed Gueye (18) and Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The key to victory in this one for Atlanta was defense, as they swarmed the Pelicans and made things tough for them, creating 17 points off turnovers due to active hands and getting to the basket in the first half. In the second half, the Hawks continued their dominance and made things tough for the Pelicans throughout, finishing by holding them to 44% from the field, 29% from three-point range, and forcing 19 turnovers. The Hawks were able to get out to as much as a 26-point lead due to this and ran away comfortably.

2. Zaccharie Risacher steps up big

Zacch splashes back-to-back threes 💦💦 pic.twitter.com/aDmY5tx94r — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2026

Since the last game, Risacher has been playing really well, as he has scored in double digits and increased his scoring total from 16 to over 20 with 25 points, eight rebounds, and one block. The way Risacher destroyed the Pelicans' defense was his long-range shooting, which has been a problem for him all year, but tonight, he finished with seven made three-pointers and shooting splits of 61/50/77%.

3. Mo Gueye played consistent on both ends

Mo Gueye has 7 stocks in 24 minutes.



He's absolutely everywhere. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 8, 2026

One of the more impactful and bright spots in this game for Atlanta was Gueye, who made his presence felt on both ends of the court. The area he was most impactful tonight was on the defensive end, as he came up with four steals and two blocks, which also translated to a double-double on the offensive end, as he finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. This is a much bigger win for the Hawks long-term, as they are currently in rebuild mode and will likely see Gueye with more minutes as a result.

After tonight's win, the Hawks are going to embark on a West Coast road trip and they might do so as a new look team. This was a key win for the Hawks for a number of reasons and it could be the catalyst for this team to continue winning games.

More Atlanta Hawks News: