Trae Young Slated To Miss a Fifth Straight Game As Hawks Injury Report Releases

The Atlanta Hawks lost their third game of the year to the Toronto Raptors last night and they are hoping to avoid the sweep tomorrow when they face the Raptors again.

One thing that is for certain though is that Hawks point guard is not going to play against the Raptors. On the injury report that was released tonight, Young is listed out again with a right quad contusion and he will miss his fifth straight game with the injury. Young last played on Dec. 27th against the New York Knicks.

Luke Kennard is also going to be out for the Hawks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Toronto:



Luke Kennard (back soreness): Questionable



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Trae Young (right quad contusion): Out pic.twitter.com/yQyr9CK7VD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 4, 2026

The Hawks had been playing well until the fourth quarter of last night's loss to Toronto. Atlanta trailed by one entering the final quarter of play, but scored only 11 points in the whole quarter and the score was much more lopsided.

Trade News

Atlanta is seen as a potential buyer and seller at the deadline. There is uncertainty surrounding Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis and both players are seen as ones who could be on the move, though that is not certain. The Mavericks have been mentioned as sellers, with Anthony Davis being the most prominent name mentioned. The two teams have reportedly discussed a deal that would send Davis to Atlanta and according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Mavericks have their eyes on Atlanta's top asset.

According to Mannix, Dallas is looking to acquire the Pelicans unprotected 2026 Draft that Atlanta currently possesses. Currently, the Pelicans hold the second best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery. There have been multiple reports stating that the Hawks have two untouchable trade assets, one being star forward Jalen Johnson and the other being the Pelicans pick. That is not dissuading the Mavericks though:

“I can tell you with certainty, that the Mavericks have been trying to pry away that New Orleans Pelicans pick away from the Hawks, for some time now. That has been on the mind of the Mavericks’ front office for some time now.”

Last week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the Hawks ongoing talks with Dallas for Anthony Davis and once again mentioned that the Pelicans draft pick is untouchable in Atlanta's eyes:

"It is also increasingly believed that Atlanta is willing to surrender Zaccharie Risacher in the proverbial right scenario, since the No. 1 overall pick in the draft just 18 months ago has not developed as the Hawks would have hoped to this point. Yet even if the Hawks are prepared to package Risacher with the expiring contracts held by Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard for Davis, it is unclear how much additional draft compensation they would be willing (or able) to add to the deal to convince the Mavericks to part with Davis in-season.



Just to be clear once again: Jalen Johnson and the 2026 unprotected first-round pick that the Hawks acquired from New Orleans to set the Pelicans up to draft Derik Queen are widely presumed to be untouchables from Atlanta's perspective."

There is a lot of uncertainty with what is going to happen with the Hawks leading up to the deadline, but I don't think any move that they make is going to include what might end up being the No. 1 overall pick in what is expected to be a loaded NBA Draft this summer.

