Trio of Hawks Get Important Injury Updates Ahead of Monday's Clash With Boston

After winning on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Kings, Atlanta is headed for a fourth and final matchup with the Boston Celtics. The Hawks faced Boston on Friday night on the road and despite leading by as many as 16 points, Atlanta could not come up with a big win.

In last night's game against the Kings, Atlanta was able to overcome the absences of Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Joanthan Kuminga to get the win, but the status of those three players was in question for Monday's game vs Boston.

The Hawks have released their injury report for tomorrow night and there is not one player on it. The Hawks are going to get Daniels, Okongwu, and Kuminga back for this huge game.

Keep an eye on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow's game. The Celtics are playing the Hornets in Charlotte today and neither Jaylen Brown or Derrick White is playing. Will both players be back for tomorrow's game? Will Jayson Tatum play on the second night of a back-to-back? Those are going to be big questions ahead of tomorrow's game.

Big Home Matchup

Every game matters right now in the Eastern Conference playoff race and that includes Monday's game between Boston and Atlanta.

The Hawks enter Monday's meeting with the Cetlics having won 12 straight games inside State Farm Arena, the club's longest home winning streak in a single season since the 2014-15 campaign (also 12, 12/30/14-2/6/15). Nine of those 12 victories have come during the month of March, with Atlanta averaging 125.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 31.1. assists and 9.8 steals in those nine wins, winning by an average of +18.4 points per game (125.9-107.4).

In total in the month of March, the Hawks own a 12-2 record, the most wins by an Eastern Conference club this month and tied for the third-most amongst all teams in the NBA. A win on Monday would mark the club's 13th win this month, tied for the fourth-most wins in a single month in franchise history.

Atlanta is coming off a 123-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on 3/28. The win marked Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder's 500th regular-season victory. Snyder becomes the 41st coach in NBA history to reach 500 wins and the sixth active, joining Doc Rivers, Rick Carlisle, Erik Spoelstra, Steve Kerr, and Mike Brown. The victory on 3/28 was Atlanta's 12th win in the month of March, tied for the second-most wins in a single month in Snyder's career.