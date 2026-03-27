Starting Lineups Revealed For Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Matchup

The Hawks and the Celtics are getting ready to tip things off in Atlanta and this is arguably the top game in the NBA tonight. Atlanta has won 14 of its last 15 games and Boston is coming off a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. The Celtics are viewed as the favorites in the Eastern Conference now that they have Jayson Tatum back so this should be a big test for the Hawks, despite the Celtics missing Jaylen Brown tonight.

With tipoff just around the corner, both teams have announced their staring lineups:

Hawks

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Celtics

G- Derrick White

G- Baylor Scheierman

F- Sam Hauser

F- Jayson Tatum

C- Neemias Queta

The Hawks are going to be without backup center Jock Landale tonight, which does open some questions about how the Hawks are going to use their frontcourt tonight, especially with Atlanta having a back-to-back tomorrow and a home game against Sacramento.

Onyeka Okongwu will get the start of course, but will Mouhamed Gueye get the backup center minutes? Could a bigger body like Christian Koloko get minutes tonight? In the past, Gueye has seen those minutes and Koloko has not been a part of the main rotation, but Quin Snyder could switch things up.

As far as the rest of the rotation goes, how will the Hawks attack the Celtics?

I think having Landale out could be beneficial for Atlanta, as he is easier to attack in space. I think that Snyder will need to be careful how much he plays Corey Kispert tonight and that Zaccharie Risacher might be of better use to the team due to his defense and rebounding ability.

Jonathan Kuminga is a lock for a sizeable role off the bench and ever since a hot start with Atlanta, it has been more of a struggle for the former top ten pick. He is going to be counted on though to be a playmaker tonight and help keep Boston off the glass, as they are one of the top rebounding teams in the NBA.

Keep an eye on the bench rotations tonight for both teams, especially with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum in line for a bigger role with the team.

The Hawks and Celtics have split the season series so far and this could even be a preview of a potential playoff matchup.