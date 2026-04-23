Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, C.J. McCollum and Naz Reid)

Thursday’s NBA action is loaded with star players and high-stakes playoff matchups, making it a perfect time to bet on some player props.

Before we get into the props I’m betting on April 23, let’s take a quick look at the teams in action tonight:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota and Atlanta are now back at home after stealing Game 2 in their respective series on Monday, and the Hawks are in a pick’em against the Knicks on Thursday night.

I’m betting on Atlanta guard C.J. McCollum in the prop market in Game 3, as he has dominated the Knicks to open this first-round series. Meanwhile, Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell may be undervalued with his team looking to take a 3-0 series lead against the Raptors.

Stars like Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic will be popular player prop selections on Thursday, but there’s also some role players to watch. One of those is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate on the Timberwolves that could be in line for a big scoring game now that his team is back at home.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind each of these prop picks on April 23.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

Donovan Mitchell averaged over three made 3-pointers per game in the regular season, and he’s come out on fire in the playoffs, shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in the first two games against Toronto.

Even though the Raptors finished the regular season fourth in opponent 3-point percentage, they have not had an answer for Mitchell in this series, as he’s averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting over 55 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3.

The usage for Mitchell is huge (he has 20 or more shot attempts in each game), and he took at least seven 3s in each game in Cleveland. I think this line is a major discount in Game 3.

Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points (-130)

Timberwolves forward Naz Reid scored just five points in Game 1, as he played less than 18 minutes dealing with foul trouble.

The former Sixth Man of the Year bounced back in Game 2, scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in over 27 minutes. Reid should have a similar role in Game 3, and it’s worth noting that he averaged 13.6 points per game in the regular season.

So, this line is a pretty big discount for the Wolves big man, who is an important part of the rotation even though he comes off the bench.

I’ll buy low on Reid after he needed just nine shots to clear this prop in Game 2.

C.J. McCollum 18+ Points (-163)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why McCollum is a great bet as a scorer in Game 3:

C.J. McCollum averaged 18.7 points per game during the regular season, and he’s taken on the No. 1 role for the Hawks on offense with the Knicks intent on slowing down All-Star Jalen Johnson.

McCollum has taken 20 and 22 shots in the first two games in this series, turning them into 26 and 32 points. He’s shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc on 9.5 3-point attempts per game.

The volume here is ridiculous.

Always known to be a solid scorer, McCollum has attacked Jalen Brunson in switches and has a lot of playoff experience from his time in Portland. Being able to get him to score 18 or more points – at home – is an absolute steal in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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