Report: Atlanta Hawks To Bring in Four Prospects For Pre-Draft Workouts

The first big date for the 2026 NBA Draft is going to be this Sunday, when the league holds the annual draft lottery, but there are already visits taking place, including for the Atlanta Hawks.

According to the AJC's Lauren Williams, the Hawks are going to be hosting Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Ugonna Onyenso (Virginia), Peter Suder (Miami OH), Milos Uzan (Houston) for pre-draft workouts.

Per league source, the Hawks are hosting Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Ugonna Onyenso (Virginia), Peter Suder (Miami OH), Milos Uzan (Houston) for pre-draft workouts. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) May 5, 2026

Would these players help the Hawks?

All of these players are projected to be second round picks and the Hawks are set to pick at No. 57.

Uzan (6'4 195 LBS) was one of three Cougars to start all 37 games and led the team with 1,219 minutes played and a 3.08 assist-turnover ratio and also recorded 19 double-digit scoring performances incoluding two 20-point games and he led or tied for team lead in assists in 12 games.

Onyenso is the most intriguing name on this list. He was one of the top shot blockers in the country for UVA last season and the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the country.

Onyenso led the ACC and ranked second nationally with 2.9 blocks per game.

Suder was one of the catalyst of one of the top mid major teams in the country, guiding Miami (OH) to an undefeated regular season.

Suder, a two-time captain for the RedHawks, also earned All-MAC First Team honors for the second consecutive season. He concluded his senior season averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks

The Hawks are going into the draft with needs at guard and center and they have three selections to to fill those holes ahead of free agency.

The first pick for the Hawks will be set this Sunday at the lottery. Atlanta made a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night last summer and acquired their unprotected pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks selection. Heading into Sunday, the Pelicans are 7th in pre-lottery position and the Bucks are 10th, giving the Hawks a solid chance at the No. 1 pick or to jump into the top four of what is expected to be a loaded 2026 draft class, especially at the top.

The Hawks other selections in this draft are at No. 23 and at No. 57.

These are the first reported visits for the Hawks in this draft cycle, but expect plenty more, especially after the Hawks lottery position is secured.