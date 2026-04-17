Series Predictions For Hawks vs Knicks: Who Wins, Biggest X-Factors, and More

The NBA Playoffs are one day away and the Atlanta Hawks are set to make their return to the postseason for the first time in three years. Atlanta got out of the play-in tournament for the first time in five years and just like five years ago, the Hawks are facing the New York Knicks.

Things are different than the last time these two teams met however. The Knicks lacked playoff experience in that series and the Hawks exposed them, winning in five games. This time around, the Knicks are one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference, have one of the best starting fives in the NBA, and were two wins away from the NBA Finals a year ago. This group has cohesion and experience in the playoffs, something this Hawks team does not.

Don't discount Atlanta though. They have been one of the NBA's best teams over the past couple of months and I don't think that it is a fluke. They have been one of the best defenses in the NBA and have a young star in Jalen Johnson who can lead them to victory.

The Knicks are the favorites in this series, but the Hawks can pull the upset. Here is how the staff here at Atlanta Hawks On SI thinks the series will go, who will be the X-Factor, and who needs to step up most.

Who wins

Jackson Caudell (Publisher)- Knicks in 7

Rohan Raman (Editor and Staff Writer)- Knicks in 6

Kahlil McCuller- Knicks in 7

I think that the Hawks are going to push the Knicks as far as they can go, but the homecourt advantage, playoff experience, and better bench play will give New York a trip to the second round.

I think the disadvantage that Atlanta will have when the Knicks have Mitchell Robinson is on the floor coupled with the fact that Jock Landale is likely not going to play in this series is going to be the tipping point. Not only that, but Atlanta's bench is not reliable from night to night. Jonathan Kuminga is inconsistent and it is a mixed bag between Gabe Vincent, Zaccharie Risacher, Mo Gueye, Tony Bradley, and possibly Corey Kispert (though I doubt he plays). If the Hawks can get more contributions from this group, they could tilt the series in their favor.

Biggest X-Factor

Jackson Caudell- Hawks bench

Rohan Raman- Onyeka Okongwu

Kahlil McCuller- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

As I was just saying, I think the series could tilt based on how the Hawks bench performs.

Obviously, the duo of Mo Gueye and potentially Tony Bradley are going to have a big task of trying to keep Mitchell Robinson off the glass and lower his impact. He was largely responsible for the Knicks win last week and how Atlanta deals with him is going to be key.

That is where guys like Jonathan Kuminga and Zaccharie Risacher could help. They are strong rebounders at the wing and the Hawks will need them.

I have major questions about the Hawks bench heading into this series and it may cost them.

Who Needs to Step Up Most?

Jackson Caudell- Jalen Johnson

Rohan Raman- Mo Gueye

Khalil McCuller- Jalen Johnson

When you are the star player on a team in a big playoff series, you have to step up. That is a simplistic view of things, but Johnson is going to have a chance to ascend into stardom with a big series, much like Trae Young did five years ago and he is going to have to take that and have a big series.

I don't think that the Hawks success depends on Johnson in the same way that the Knicks success relies on Jalen Brunson, but if Atlanta wants to beat this team four times, he is going to have to be a major reason why. New York is going to try and pack the paint when Johnson has the ball and make hiim more of a scorer than distributor.

This is Johnson's first playoff series being the star on a team. How will he handle the pressure that comes with that? I think he will be fine, but until you are under the microscope, you never really know.