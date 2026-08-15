The Biggest Question Every Atlanta Hawks Player Must Answer Before Camp

The offseason has largely settled down around the NBA, and training camp is a little more than a month away. A large number of teams have moves they need to make to cut their rosters down before the season, including the Atlanta Hawks. That will be the last order of business before the season begins.

While there are moves to come, the most important parts of the Hawks roster have settled after a busy offseason, and even in a competitive Eastern Conference, this team has what it takes to get back to the NBA playoffs and win a round this time.

Ahead of training camp, what are the questions for the players on this Hawks roster?

CJ McCollum- Still able to be the lead guard?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ McCollum was awesome for the Hawks down the stretch of last season and carried that into the playoffs, where he was a hero, helping the Hawks win two games against the New York Knicks. McCollum is still an excellent scorer who can put up 30 on any given night and a great veteran for the team.

But he is going to be 35 when next season starts and he will still be the lead guard for Atlanta. This was one of the reasons that Atlanta drafted Kingston Flemings, but he won't be ready to start right away. The playoffs showed that when the Knicks slowed down McCollum, the Hawks offense ground to a halt. If he takes a step back at his age, it might be detrimental to the team.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Another leap incoming?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker won the NBA's Most Improved Player award last season, and he improved in every major statistical category. Now that he is going to begin the season as a starter (most likely), is there another leap for him on the way?

His scoring is what stood out last season, but it would be huge for Atlanta if he could add some extra play-making duties to his arsenal. Neither he nor McCollum are exceptional passers, but if NAW could take a leap in that area, the Hawks become that much more dangerous.

Dyson Daniels- Can he rediscover his three-point shot?

While their have been questions about Dyson Daniels three-point shooting dating back to when he was a draft prospect, he began his NBA career shooting 31% in his first two seasons and then 34% en route to a most improve player award with the Hawks. That number cratered to 18.8% last season and Daniels was routinely guarded by another teams center.

Daniels is a valuable offensive player because of his rebounding and passing ability, but he has to find a consistent three-point shot and the willingness to take the ball to the rim more often. His scoring ability could unlock new levels to the Hawks offense.

Jalen Johnson- From third team All-NBA to first team?

One way you can interpret the Hawks offseason is that they want to get another look at a team with Jalen Johnson as the No. 1 player. Johnson was a third-team All-NBA selection last year and was the best player on a playoff team, but the series against the Knicks showed that Johnson is not quite on that upper echelon of NBA superstars.

Now that he has a starting five that was dominant to close last season and an improved bench, Johnson might be ready to take another step. He is an elite passer and transition player, but must become a more dominant half-court threat as a scorer to elevate.

Onyeka Okongwu- Another elite shooting season?

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okongwu took a massive step last season as a stretch-five and unlocked a new level for the Hawks offense. His size will limit his overall impact on the defensive end as a rim protector and rebounder, but he is one of the most well-rounded centers in the NBA.

Was last season a fluke or the real Okongwu? If he can hit 38% of his threes again, the Hawks offense might be one of the best in the NBA.

Kingston Flemings, Zubuy Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar- Are they ready to contribute?

I am going to lump in all three rookies, even though their skillsets and path to playing time are different.

Flemings has the clearest path to getting on the court. Not just because he was the No. 8 overall pick, but Atlanta needs a backup point guard to replace Gabe Vincent and Flemigns showed real ability in Summer League. Will Quin Snyder trust him enough in that role?

The Hawks backup power forward situation is a bit unclear, with Ejiofor, Mouhamed Gueye, and Asa Newell competing for minutes behind Johnson. Can Ejiofor shoot well enough to stick on the court? He could even be the third center on the team behind Okongwu and Jock Landale.

Veesaar seems likely to play the majority of the season in College Park with the G-League team, but his shooting ability and size could make a difference later in the year.

Aaron Wiggins- Can he perform outside of Oklahoma City?

Whenever a role player from a team as loaded as Oklahoma City is leaves to go somewhere else, there are inevitable questions about whether he can perform the same outside of the organization. Aaron Wiggins is going to attempt to show that he is ready to be one of the top options off the bench for Atlanta.

His two-way versatiltiy shined at Oklahoma City and Wiggins might be a Most Improved Candidate this season.

Lu Dort- Offensive Game

Nobody doubts Dort's ability to guard on the perimeter, but his three-point shooting has been his swing skill while in Oklahoma City. Dort is not a high-usage on the ball type of player, but for him to work alongside players like Dyson Daniels, Dort has to be able to shoot the ball.

Jock Landale- Can he be the backup center on a playoff team?

Landale was very good after being acquired at the trade deadline last February and he had the skills Atlanta coveted from their bigs. But a $14 million contract and a bigger role are going to place higher expectations on Landale and he has never been an important piece on playoff team before. He has his limitations, but the Hawks need him to stay healthy and play as he did towards the end of his season, before the injury.

Mouhamed Gueye- Can he improve his offensive game?

Gueye's preseason injury was a bummer for a player expected to play a major bench role this season, but it should not prevent him from playing this season and perhaps be the backup power forward, assuming that he is still on the team by the time training camp rolls around.

Gueye is a very good defender already in the NBA, but his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired. He is just an ok rebounder and has not been able to find a consistent shot from three. If he can improve that even just a little, he could be a mainstay in the Hawks rotation.

Asa Newell- Is he ready to contribute?

Newell spent the majority of last season in the G-League, where he played very well, but he had an up and down Summer League. With the injury to Gueye and the fact Ejiofor is a rookie, there is an opening for Newell to play real minutes early in the season for the Hawks.

Newell showed real promise last season as an offenisve player, but his defense was worrisome. If he can improve enough on that end, it might be worth a look for the Hawks.

Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard- Is there a path to playing time?

I am going to group these four players together. I think there is a strong likelihood of two of these players being gone from the roster before the year begins and even if they are still here, is there a place for them on the roster?

Kispert and Hield are elite shooters, but their defense is pretty disastrous. Carter came into the league with defensive potential, but injuries and a poor offensive game leave his spot in question. Nembhard showed some flashes of being a solid backup guard for Dallas last offseason, but his size (5'11) is going to limit him on the court.

Even if these guys are still on the roster, the path to playing time is going to be a challenge.