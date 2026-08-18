These Hawks players could break out in a big way next season

The Atlanta Hawks take a lot of pride in their player development system they have and it is easy to see why.

Atlanta became the first team in NBA history to have consecutive winners of the Most Improved Player Award, with Dyson Daniels taking home the hardware in 2024-2025, then this past season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker won the award after having the best season of his career.

While the odds are against the Hawks having a third consecutive winner of this award, that does not mean they won't have breakout players. Here are the guys to watch this season.

Aaron Wiggins

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might seem crazy to say that a player who was a key rotation player for an NBA Championship team will have a breakout season, but Wiggins is going from being the 10th or 11th player in the rotation to being among the first guys off the bench.

After being acquired from the Thunder, you can bet that Wiggins is going to be among the top bench options for the Hawks and will be counted on to provide floor spacing and defense.

Wiggins played in 65 games (21 starts) during the 2025-26 season, tallying 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 21.8 minutes of play. He netted 10-or-more points 30 times, including dropping at least 20 points four times.

I think where Wiggins can improve the most is on the defensive end. He has the size and athleticism to be a strong perimeter defender and I think he takes a step on that end.

Asa Newell

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is going to be an interesting battle for the backup power forward spot this season in Atlanta.

Jalen Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, but it is an open question as to who his backup will be. The early favorite was Mouhamed Gueye, but he suffered a foot injury this offseason and is going to be out until potentially November.

That leaves the door open for Asa Newell and rookie Zuby Ejiofor to vie for real rotation time to start the season. Newell showed offensive flashes last season, but spent most of the year in the G-League and had real struggles on the defensive end when he did get minutes. He had a bit of an underwhelming Summer League, but Atlanta believes in him, and I think he could be a real part of the Hawks' bench this season.