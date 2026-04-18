Three Bold Predictions For Atlanta's First Round Series vs the Knicks

The NBA Playoffs begin in earnest tomorrow and after earning their way out of the play-in tournament and into the top six, the Hawks meet the New York Knicks tomorrow evening in what is looked at as one of the top series in the entire first round.

New York is considered one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference and were just two wins away from the NBA Finals a year ago. They have one of the best starting fives in the NBA and will be a very tough out for this Hawks team that has been one of the best teams in the league since the All-Star Break.

WIth the series beginning tomorrow, here are some bold predictions.

1. Jalen Johnson averages a triple double for the series

Johnson is likely going to make an All-NBA team this season and is a nightly triple double threat. It is the playoffs and he is expected to play major minutes barring injury or foul trouble and that should give him plenty of opportunity to rack up triple doubles in the playoffs.

Johnson finished the 2025-26 regular season, averaging career highs of 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. The first-time All-Star became just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 boards, and 7.0 assists in a single season, joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic, and Russell Westbrook. Johnson joins Robertson as the only other player in NBA history to hit those averages in a single season, younger than 25 years old.

Johnson, who ranked fifth in the NBA in assists per game, seven in rebounds per game, and 18th in points per game, became the first Hawk in franchise history to finish a season ranking top 20 in all three categories.

I think Johnson is in store for a huge series against the Knicks.

2. Hawks take this series to seven

While not the boldest of takes I admit, you don't see many experts or analysts picking the Hawks to win the series and don't think it will go beyond six games.

The Knicks are the favorites in this series and are seen as the biggest challenger to the Celtics, even with the Pistons being the No. 1 seed. If this remade Hawks team can take this series to a game seven, I would consider that quite the accomplishment for this team.

3. Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker hold Jalen Brunson in check, do not allow him to score 30 in any game

The Hawks have had the second best defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break and the perimeter duo of Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have a lot to do with that.

The Hawks matchup well with the Knicks thanks to that duo and they can really put pressure on Jalen Brunson. Brynson has been a great playoff performer with the Knicks and I think he is still going to have a good series, but I think Daniels is going to be able to keep him in check and not let him dominate this series.

While Brunson did get to 30 in their last game against the Hawks, he went 11-26 to do so and was 3-8 from three. He is arguably the most clutch player in the league though and was able to get 17 in the fourth quarter alone though.

It won't be easy, but this duo will prevent Brunson from reaching 30 points in a single game this series.